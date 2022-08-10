Robinsons Lemon Barley Water 850Ml

Product is great but the price Tesco charge is Out
Product is great but the price Tesco charge is Outrageous. Just profiteering. Only £1.70 @ Morrisons
I have drunk this for years, very nice and healthy
The right drink for the hotter weather .
Good quality.
Barely lemon not looking right
I have noticed thst at the bottom of bottle there seems to be something black on all the bottoms of the bottles … this seems strange
Fresh ,and refreshing!
perfect as a sports drink
Having changed from one online shop, to Tesco. I was so happy to see lemon and orange barley water on sale, my hubby is a diabetic and it has been almost impossible to buy a drink that hasn't had the sugar removed, he like a lot of diabetics that do sports, need the sugar in drinks but not the expensive so called sports drinks. lemon barley is just the best.
Yuuuck
I used to buy a 1 litre version. It said on the label 'This bottle contains enough to make 17 servings'. The only way I could get 17 servings was to dilute it so much that it tasted, what I imagine would be 'nats urine'. If I were a Tennis star at Wimbledon I wouldn't want to be associated with it.
Lovely thirst quenching drink
The most refreshing cordial around. ;0)
Still tastes great
Never noticed a change in taste of this product....we buy it weekly!