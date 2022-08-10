We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Lemon Barley Water 850Ml

Per 250ml diluted†:

Energy
193kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ/18kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Lemon Barley Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • For more information or for some fun inspiration on what else you can do with squash visit https://www.robinsonssquash.co.uk/ or follow @Robinsons on Facebook or @Robinsons_UK on Instagram.
  • Real Fruit and Barley in Every Drop: made with real handpicked fruits which are squeezed, pressed or crushed into every drop
  • Our original Robinsons squash was first created as a refreshing drink for the players at the Wimbledon Championships back in 1934. With its combination of British barley and zingy citrus flavours, it's a deliciously smooth squash drink made with a special blend of barley and real fruit juices which has been loved on and off the court ever since. Barley Water is the classic recipe loved by the nation.
  • Robinsons is the UK's number 1 squash brand*. Since 1823, we have been working hard to liven up your water and bring you real fruit, in all its juicy, delicious glory. We offer concentrated fruity refreshment in a full range of flavours, so there is something for everyone to choose from.
  • *Nielsen RMS Total Robinsons Coverage GB, Squash Value sales, 52 w.e.26.12.20
  • Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trademarks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices And Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Made with naturally sourced barley
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 850ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (17%), Barley Flour (2.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Saccharin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply dilute 1 part Squash to 4 parts water. Dilute further if giving to toddlers

Number of uses

17 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • GB & NI: 0800 032 1767
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • ROI: 1800 696 127
  • www.robinsonssquash.co.uk

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 77kJ/18kcal193kJ/45kcal
Carbohydrate 4.2g11g
of which Sugars 3.8g10g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers--
Product is great but the price Tesco charge is Out

5 stars

Product is great but the price Tesco charge is Outrageous. Just profiteering. Only £1.70 @ Morrisons

I have drunk this for years, very nice and healthy

5 stars

I have drunk this for years, very nice and healthy, love it.

The right drink for the hotter weather .

4 stars

Good quality.

Barely lemon not looking right

2 stars

I have noticed thst at the bottom of bottle there seems to be something black on all the bottoms of the bottles … this seems strange

Fresh ,and refreshing!

5 stars

Fresh ,crisp refreshing

perfect as a sports drink

5 stars

Having changed from one online shop, to Tesco. I was so happy to see lemon and orange barley water on sale, my hubby is a diabetic and it has been almost impossible to buy a drink that hasn't had the sugar removed, he like a lot of diabetics that do sports, need the sugar in drinks but not the expensive so called sports drinks. lemon barley is just the best.

Yuuuck

1 stars

I used to buy a 1 litre version. It said on the label 'This bottle contains enough to make 17 servings'. The only way I could get 17 servings was to dilute it so much that it tasted, what I imagine would be 'nats urine'. If I were a Tennis star at Wimbledon I wouldn't want to be associated with it.

Lovely thirst quenching drink

5 stars

Lovely thirst quenching drink

The most refreshing cordial around. ;0)

5 stars

The most refreshing cordial around. ;0)

Still tastes great

5 stars

Never noticed a change in taste of this product....we buy it weekly!

