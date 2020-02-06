By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus 500Ml

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus 500Ml
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
  • Keep your floors at their most lovable with Glade Shake n' Vac Carpet Freshener. Eliminate deep-down odours on carpets and rugs, and freshen your home with a variety of Glade fragrances to ensure you always have something soft and loving to come home to.
  • Embrace the zest for life!
  • This refreshing fragrance is ripe with the invigorating scents of lemon, mandarin and tangerine, and will instantly turn any room in your home into an orchard of freshness.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886.

  • Eliminates lingering pet, tobacco and cooking odours that get trapped in carpets
  • With odour neutralizer
  • Glade Shake 'n vac Carpet Freshener is available in a range of great fragrances
  • Sprinkle the contents evenly over the carpet and vacuum thoroughly for a clean, fresh scent in minutes
  • Also for use on upholstery, automobile interiors, and drapes

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Hold the bottle slightly inclined and shake from side to side over the carpeted area. Wait a few minutes and then vacuum. For use only on dry carpets. Unsuitable for use on carpet tiles or similar pile carpets and loop pile carpets. The contents of this bottle will cover an area of approximately 20-22 sq metres. Please store in a dry place. The contents of this pack will settle after filling. "Glade" and "Shake n´ Vac" are registered trademarks of SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Caution. Remove pets from room before application. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Name and address

  SC Johnson Ltd.,
  Camberley,
  GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

500g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells amazing! Makes the room smell fresh after v

5 stars

Smells amazing! Makes the room smell fresh after vacuuming.

