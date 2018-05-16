Mugshot Roast Chicken Pasta 55G

- Energy906kJ 214kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 84kcal
Product Description
- Pasta spirals in a roast chicken flavour sauce.
- Less than 2% fat
- Less than 220 calories
- Made with natural ingredients
- Scrummy pasta spirals in a roast chicken sauce
- Tasty & guilt free!
- Pack size: 55g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina], Potato Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Celery), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Chicken (1.3%), Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Dried Rosemary, Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-up Instructions
- Ready in 5 minutes
- 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
- 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water.
- Stir thoroughly.
- 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes.
- Top up if a thinner sauce is required.
- Stir thoroughly again.
Number of uses
This represents one serving
Warnings
- Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.
Name and address
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) per 100ml
|(as consumed) per sachet
|Energy
|355kJ / 84kcal
|906kJ / 214kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|39.2g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.97g
|Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 255g (approx)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 255g serving)
|-
|-
Safety information
