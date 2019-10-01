Del Monte Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

Product Description
- 100% Pure Orange Juice from Concentrate
- Passionate about the planet
- At Del Monte we're committed to farming practices that are both ethical and eco-friendly. Working closely with growers around the globe, we promote sustainable agriculture and help protect the environment.*
- *To learn more please contact www.freshdelmonte.com
- Orange juice from concentrate
- One 250ml Glass of Del Monte Orange Juice counts as one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables as recommended by the World Health Organisation. It also counts towards your hydration target of 8 glasses of fluid a day.
- Everyone in the Del Monte family is passionate about juice. From our growers in distant plantations to the specialist bottlers who make it just so, we're all determined to bring you the tastiest juices possible. Our secret? We use sun-ripened oranges that are hand-picked only when they're bursting with the most flavour. That's how we capture a taste that's as delicious as the day the fruit was picked!
- 100 Years of being the fruit experts
- For more than a century Del Monte have been the fruit experts. And we're still as passionate and enthusiastic about making quality juices as ever. That's why we know you'll enjoy this drink as much as we enjoyed making it for you.
- We only say yes to the best... so you can too!
- Passionate about fruit
- The man from Del Monte has been busy, searching the world for the finest fruit... The result? Our tastiest range ever! So why not enjoy the fruits of the Man from Del Monte's labours and pour yourself a delicious glass of 100% Pure Orange Juice.
- A 250ml serving provides Calories 118 6%, Sugar 26.3g 29%, Fat 0.3g 0%, Saturates 0.0g 0%, Salt 0.0g 0% of an adult's guideline amount
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice from Concentrate
Storage
Once opened keep in the fridge and enjoy within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- We think our juices taste best when served chilled. Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- Refresco Gerber UK Limited,
- Mallard Court,
- Express Park,
- Bridgwater,
- Somerset,
- TA6 4RN,
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml Serving
|Energy kJ
|201kJ
|503kJ
|kcal
|47kcal
|118kcal
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|26.3g
|of which sugars*
|10.5g
|26.3g
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Sodium
|0.0g
|0.0g
|*Naturally occuring sugars
|-
|-
