Tesco Finest Sundried Tomato Pesto Rosso 190G

Recipe change? Nut alert! This pesto is excellent
Recipe change? Nut alert! This pesto is excellent in taste and good value for money, There is, however, a big drawback; this product used to be nut-free and so could be used to prepare dishes for people with nut allergies but the recipe has changed, I think, to now contain pine nuts and I realised this moments before adding it to a dish I had made many times before for people with nut allergies. Fortunately, I read the ingredients list just before adding it to the dish and realised the addition of pine nuts to the recipe. Thank God, I did, because that would have been a big problem for the people eating the dish! Did Tesco change the recipe recently? I had used it before and had chosen it specially as it didn't contain any nuts.
This is a good product I buy it every time when cooking spaghetti. I get cought on the contents,and come out more than I want, so I have to cook a bigger dinner. I also by the ingrediants tto go with it,like peppers,onions
I like the fact that there is a variaty to choose from.