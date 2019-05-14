By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sundried Tomato Pesto Rosso 190G

£ 2.00
£1.06/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy685kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Red pesto made with extra virgin olive oil (33%), sundried tomatoes, basil and a mix of Italian hard cheeses.
  • Sundried tomatoes, pine nuts and tangy Italian cheese for intense richness.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Sundried Tomatoes (9%), Basil (6%), Tomato Purée, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (2%), Pine Nuts, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g¼ of a jar (47g)
Energy1457kJ / 353kcal685kJ / 166kcal
Fat34.3g16.1g
Saturates5.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate5.6g2.6g
Sugars5.6g2.6g
Fibre3.2g1.5g
Protein4.0g1.9g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Recipe change? Nut alert! This pesto is excellent

4 stars

Recipe change? Nut alert! This pesto is excellent in taste and good value for money, There is, however, a big drawback; this product used to be nut-free and so could be used to prepare dishes for people with nut allergies but the recipe has changed, I think, to now contain pine nuts and I realised this moments before adding it to a dish I had made many times before for people with nut allergies. Fortunately, I read the ingredients list just before adding it to the dish and realised the addition of pine nuts to the recipe. Thank God, I did, because that would have been a big problem for the people eating the dish! Did Tesco change the recipe recently? I had used it before and had chosen it specially as it didn't contain any nuts.

This is a good product I buy it every time when cooking spaghetti. I get cought on the contents,and come out more than I want, so I have to cook a bigger dinner. I also by the ingrediants tto go with it,like peppers,onions

4 stars

I like the fact that there is a variaty to choose from.

