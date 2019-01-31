By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pesto Alla Genovese 190G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Pesto Alla Genovese 190G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy615kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1281kJ / 311kcal

Product Description

  • Pesto alla Genovese made with fresh basil, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, pine nuts and Pecorino Romano cheese
  • *Made seasonally as soon as the Ligurian basil is picked for a vibrant flavour.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Ligurian Basil (50%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Pine Nuts (4%), Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Garlic, Sugar, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 week.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (48g)
Energy1281kJ / 311kcal615kJ / 149kcal
Fat30.2g14.5g
Saturates6.2g3.0g
Carbohydrate2.9g1.4g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre3.6g1.7g
Protein5.1g2.5g
Salt1.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Proper olive oil. Proper pine nuts. Plenty of basi

5 stars

Proper olive oil. Proper pine nuts. Plenty of basil. What's not to like?

Love it!

5 stars

Lovely fresh flavour - good quality. Great with pasta!

Usually bought next

Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Tesco Sun Dried Tomatoes 285G

£ 1.75
£1.21/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here