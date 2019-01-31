Tesco Finest Pesto Alla Genovese 190G

Proper olive oil. Proper pine nuts. Plenty of basi
Proper olive oil. Proper pine nuts. Plenty of basil. What's not to like?
Love it!
Lovely fresh flavour - good quality. Great with pasta!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1281kJ / 311kcal
Ligurian Basil (50%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Pine Nuts (4%), Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Garlic, Sugar, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 week.
Produced in Italy
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
190g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|1281kJ / 311kcal
|615kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|30.2g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019