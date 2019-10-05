Tesco Classic Green Pesto 190G

Revolting fibrous texture, i really don't know how
Revolting fibrous texture, i really don't know how you can get pesto so wrong!
Really awful - no flavour apart from a horrible plastic aftertaste. Multiple people found it deeply unpleasant, so it went in the bin.
Terrible after taste. Made in Italy - I don't think any Italian would defend this product as being pesto in the authentic sense.
A Classic pesto recipe should contain: basil, pine nuts, olive oil, pecorino cheese and garlic. This tasteless version is loaded with substitute ingredients including sunflower oil, cashew nuts and even bamboo fibre - presumably to bulk it out. It doesn't taste good - I had to use twice the amount of a properly made pesto to get any semblance of taste. Save your money and buy a better quality product.
I really like Thie pesto . I can add to almost everything . Lovely on freshly cook pasta , just before serving. Great on toast with some slices of mozzarella. Gray in a sandwich with cheese or ham . Always have a bottle I. Cupboard at ready
Much cheaper than branded alternatives. It's very slightly on the bland side in comparison but this is not very noticeable at all.