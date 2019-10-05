Tesco Classic Green Pesto 190G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Green pesto made with basil, Grana Padano cheese, cashew nuts and pine nuts.
  • With basil for a fragant flavour
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Basil (47%), Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (5%), Yogurt (Milk), Cashew Nut (5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Pine Nuts (1%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder.

Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1/4 of a jar (48g)
Energy1366kJ / 331kcal656kJ / 159kcal
Fat31.9g15.3g
Saturates4.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.5g2.1g
Sugars2.6g1.2g
Fibre3.7g1.8g
Protein4.7g2.3g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Revolting fibrous texture, i really don't know how

1 stars

Revolting fibrous texture, i really don't know how you can get pesto so wrong!

Really awful - no flavour apart from a horrible pl

1 stars

Really awful - no flavour apart from a horrible plastic aftertaste. Multiple people found it deeply unpleasant, so it went in the bin.

Terrible taste.

1 stars

Terrible after taste. Made in Italy - I don't think any Italian would defend this product as being pesto in the authentic sense.

Cheap substitute ingredients = tasteless

1 stars

A Classic pesto recipe should contain: basil, pine nuts, olive oil, pecorino cheese and garlic. This tasteless version is loaded with substitute ingredients including sunflower oil, cashew nuts and even bamboo fibre - presumably to bulk it out. It doesn't taste good - I had to use twice the amount of a properly made pesto to get any semblance of taste. Save your money and buy a better quality product.

Lovely tasting peato

5 stars

I really like Thie pesto . I can add to almost everything . Lovely on freshly cook pasta , just before serving. Great on toast with some slices of mozzarella. Gray in a sandwich with cheese or ham . Always have a bottle I. Cupboard at ready

Much cheaper than branded alternatives. It's very

5 stars

Much cheaper than branded alternatives. It's very slightly on the bland side in comparison but this is not very noticeable at all.

