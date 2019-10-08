By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pasquier Chocolate Chips Brioche Rolls8pk

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pasquier Chocolate Chips Brioche Rolls8pk
Product Description

  • Chocolate Chip Brioche Roll
  • Find out more at www.briochepasquier.co.uk
  • We have added delicious dark chocolate chips to our traditional Brioche Rolls for a more indulgent treat. Soft and tasty, our Brioche Rolls with Chocolate Chips can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or a treat.
  • France's favourite Bakery since 1936...
  • It was all started in 1936 by Gabriel Pasquier in a small village bakery at Les Cerqueux, France. In 1974, his five sons began building the family business into 'Brioche Pasquier', which now employs over 3,000 people across Europe.
  • Today, we raise our dough using our own traditional "levain", following the same original baking method Gabriel used, which delivers a unique taste. And we ensure that all our recipes are free from artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats.
  • With over 4 million Brioche Pasquier products enjoyed every day, it is little wonder that we are the No. 1 brand in the brioche market. Bon appétit!
  • It truly is France's favourite!
  • Why not try...
  • PITCH, the tasty filled brioche great for kids. Perfect for breakfast, as a snack or to put in your lunchbox. Plus it's free from preservatives and hydrogenated fats.
  • Great for breakfast or as a snack
  • Made with our authentic 'levain' to give its unique taste
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Free from preservatives
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Chocolate Chips 12% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Levain 11% (Wheat Flour 6%, [with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Salt), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Eggs, Yeast, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dried Whole Milk 1.4% (equivalent of 11% Reconstituted Whole Milk), Salt, Thickener: Carob Seeds Flour, Wheat Gluten, Vanilla Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • This product may also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, seal tightly with the bag tie.Suitable for freezing Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • A yummy treat
  • These Brioche Rolls have Chocolate Chips to add that little bit of indulgence. The perfect match with your hot cuppa at anytime of the day.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Net Contents

8 x Brioche Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer brioche roll% Recommended Daily Intake
Energy 1566 kJ 373 kcal501 kJ 119 kcal6 %
Fat 14 g4,5 g6 %
Of which saturates 3,8 g1,2 g6 %
Carbohydrates51 g16 g6 %
Of which sugars 19 g6,1 g7 %
Fibre 3 g0,96 g
Protein 8,8 g2,8 g6 %
Salt 0,99 g0,32 g5 %

Stay fresh for a long time, tasty & good value

5 stars

Stayed fresh for a good week or more. Can't get my daughter to eat breakfast before school until I found these, maybe not the most healthy for a teenager but better than going to school with no breakfast! Reasonable price as well

