Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

why is this measured in ml and hellmanns in a jar
why is this measured in ml and hellmanns in a jar is measured in grams it make it very hard to know to tell if you are getting value for money.
Good tasting mayonnaise
Tastes great and reasonably natural ingredients. Keeps well too.
Useless PLASTIC!
Hellman's what are you doing???! These PLASTIC squeezy bottles are rubbish. Please use the glass jars which you can actually use all the mayo and look after the environment.
I prefer glass, not plastic
Saltier than the Ocean.
This Hellmann's Mayonnaise has far too much SALT.
Dont bother.
Squeezy PLASTIC bottle. A complete pain in the neck .