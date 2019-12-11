By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml
£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Enjoy the rich and creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise. It is an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers. It can be used for the perfect tuna mayo sandwich, as a jacket potato topping, or why not try it as a dip. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
  • Hellmann’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment for all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
  • Our mayo contains sustainably sourced oils and is a good source of Omega-3
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise, made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
  • You can use Hellmann’s Real Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the simple pleasure of good simple food
  • The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's Real mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract

Storage

REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS. DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: unscrew cap, remove seal, replace cap and flip open lid.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

750 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2985 kJ418 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)726 kcal102 kcal5%
Fat (g)79 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)6.3 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)1.4 g<0.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)1.1 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.21 g3%
Omega 3 (g)6.3 g0.88 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 50 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

why is this measured in ml and hellmanns in a jar

4 stars

why is this measured in ml and hellmanns in a jar is measured in grams it make it very hard to know to tell if you are getting value for money.

Good tasting mayonnaise

5 stars

Tastes great and reasonably natural ingredients. Keeps well too.

Useless PLASTIC!

1 stars

Hellman's what are you doing???! These PLASTIC squeezy bottles are rubbish. Please use the glass jars which you can actually use all the mayo and look after the environment.

I prefer glass, not plastic

1 stars

I prefer glass, not plastic

Saltier than the Ocean.

1 stars

This Hellmann's Mayonnaise has far too much SALT.

Dont bother.

1 stars

Squeezy PLASTIC bottle. A complete pain in the neck .

Usually bought next

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Heinz Salad Cream 605G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 460G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Ketchup Squeezy Bottle 990G

£ 1.00
£0.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here