Nestle Golden Nuggets Cereal 565G

Monstrosity
Stale and unpleasant like eating corn balls or nasty feet....do better nestle before I cancel you would give 0 stars but have to give one
Ruined
Taste ruined by the health brigade along with most branded cereal. Golden nuggets smell and taste like cardboard now. I just hope they can see they have ruined their products.
Classic
Really are a great cereal. Can eat these all day. They just have this addictive flavour which is unique in its own way. Brilliant!
Dank
Banging cereal, I'm eat that every day if I can bro
Might as well stop making them
Love these usually but they’ve changed them, now they taste of NOTHING. Little yellow balls of disappointment. Won’t be buying them again.
A big disappointment
These were my favorite breakfast as kid, Mum would hide some in my normal Cereal. It was great I would search my breakfast looking for them. Sometimes I even got a complete bowel full of them ! So Now I have my own children I just had to get some more. I was surprised to find box nearly full 2 weeks later. None of my 3 children like them and when I tasted them I understood why. A big disappointment. What have they done? They may look the same but the taste has gone.
CHANGED
They've changed they used to be sweet and delicious now they are sad yellow balls
Turned me yellow
When I was 5 years old I ate lots of these and turned yellow, in my skin, and had to have lots of tests at the doctors :( This is because it?s very addictive
They're grrreat!
I am a cereal lover (not a killer) and the Golden Nuggets are a favourite. I like the characters too.
The Real McCoy Please!
My fav brekkie cereal as a kid in the 70's Sadly today this product is totally different in both look and taste as it was in the 70's. I think even the packaging was better. Only those who tried it originally would know the difference. I am told this is because of what ingredients are permitted in its production!