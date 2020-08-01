By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Golden Nuggets Cereal 565G

Nestle Golden Nuggets Cereal 565G
£ 2.30
£4.08/kg

Per 30g serving
  • Energy480kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7g
    7%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ

Product Description

  • Honey Flavoured Fortified Wheat and Maize Cereal
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • This green banner tells you we've used...
  • Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours of flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (Only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 41.2g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Box - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Don't forget to recycle
  • This cardboard carton is recyclable and the bag inside is recyclable but only where facilities exist
  • No. 1 ingredient
  • Source of calcium and iron
  • Whole grain and 5 vitamins
  • Good source of fibre
  • 5 vits, iron & calcium
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 565G
  Good source of fibre
  • Good source of fibre
  A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (26.6%), Wheat Flour (26.3%), Sugar, Whole Grain Maize Flour (14.6%), Maize Semolina (13.6%), Glucose Syrup, Honey (2.3%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Molasses, Sunflower Oil, Colour: Carotene, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Iron, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • A source of protein
  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g

Number of uses

18 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Net Contents

565g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1600kJ480kJ8400kJ(6%)
-378kcal113kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.7g0.5g70g(1%)
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate 80g24g
of which sugars 23g7g90g(7%)
Fibre 5.5g1.7g
Protein 8.4g2.5g
Salt 0.70g0.21g6g(4%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg (89%)0.37mg (27%)
Niacin (B3)14mg (88%)4.2mg (26%)
Vitamin B6 1.3mg (94%)0.39mg (28%)
Folic Acid (B9)197µg (99%)59.1µg (30%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)4.8mg (80%)1.4mg (24%)
Calcium 487mg (61%)146mg (18%)
Iron 13mg (89%)3.8mg (27%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

73 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Monstrosity

1 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Stale and unpleasant like eating corn balls or nasty feet....do better nestle before I cancel you would give 0 stars but have to give one

Ruined

1 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Taste ruined by the health brigade along with most branded cereal. Golden nuggets smell and taste like cardboard now. I just hope they can see they have ruined their products.

Classic

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Really are a great cereal. Can eat these all day. They just have this addictive flavour which is unique in its own way. Brilliant!

Dank

4 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Banging cereal, I'm eat that every day if I can bro

Might as well stop making them

1 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

Love these usually but they’ve changed them, now they taste of NOTHING. Little yellow balls of disappointment. Won’t be buying them again.

A big disappointment

2 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

These were my favorite breakfast as kid, Mum would hide some in my normal Cereal. It was great I would search my breakfast looking for them. Sometimes I even got a complete bowel full of them ! So Now I have my own children I just had to get some more. I was surprised to find box nearly full 2 weeks later. None of my 3 children like them and when I tasted them I understood why. A big disappointment. What have they done? They may look the same but the taste has gone.

CHANGED

1 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

They've changed they used to be sweet and delicious now they are sad yellow balls

Turned me yellow

1 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

When I was 5 years old I ate lots of these and turned yellow, in my skin, and had to have lots of tests at the doctors :( This is because it?s very addictive

They're grrreat!

5 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

I am a cereal lover (not a killer) and the Golden Nuggets are a favourite. I like the characters too.

The Real McCoy Please!

2 stars

Review from nestle-cereals.com

My fav brekkie cereal as a kid in the 70's Sadly today this product is totally different in both look and taste as it was in the 70's. I think even the packaging was better. Only those who tried it originally would know the difference. I am told this is because of what ingredients are permitted in its production!

1-10 of 73 reviews

