Gressingham Fresh Poussin 450G

Product Description
- Poussin
- We might the remarkable duck people but there's room in our heats for other poultry too. Our poussin are grown and packed on locally approved farms and factories by our friends the Leon family in the West of France. The poussin are a breed that's naturally slow-growing, so you get meat that's young and tender yet thoroughly flavourful. Poussin is surprisingly easy to cook, considering how good it tastes.
- Fresh Class A without Giblets
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, use within 24 hours. If freezing, do so on the day you buy it and use within 1 month. Defrost it thoroughly in the fridge before cooking. Don't refreeze after thawing, and use within 24 hours.For use by date, see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to oven cook from chilled.
1. Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
2. Remove all packaging, put the bird on a baking tray and season with salt and pepper if you like.
3. Cook for 45 minutes, basting regularly with its juices so that lean meats stays moist.
Cook until piping hot and the juices run clear.
All ovens vary in performance, this is a guide only.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready in 45 minutes
- 1 Place on a tray and season.
- 2 Roast for 45 minutes.
- 3 Let it rest, then carve.
- Enjoy this flavourful slow-growing young chicken
- Try it with pesto mash and roast veg
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Gressingham,
- Loomswood Farm,
- Debach,
- Woodbridge,
- Suffolk,
- IP13 6JW.
Return to
- Something to say?
- Drop us a line at feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as instructions) per 100g
|Energy
|828kJ/198kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|(of which saturates
|2.8g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|(of which sugars
|0.0g)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
