Organic Brazil Nuts 200G

Organic Brazil Nuts 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy877kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat20.5g
    29%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2923kJ / 709kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Fairtrade Brazil nuts.
  • HIGH IN SELENIUM Collected at their crunchiest from the Amazon rainforest
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2923kJ / 709kcal877kJ / 213kcal
Fat68.2g20.5g
Saturates17.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate3.1g0.9g
Sugars2.4g0.7g
Fibre13.0g3.9g
Protein14.3g4.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Selenium249.0µg (453%NRV)74.7µg (136%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

