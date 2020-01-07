Organic Brazil Nuts 200G

- Energy877kJ 213kcal11%
- Fat20.5g29%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2923kJ / 709kcal
Product Description
- Organic Fairtrade Brazil nuts.
- HIGH IN SELENIUM Collected at their crunchiest from the Amazon rainforest
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2923kJ / 709kcal
|877kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|68.2g
|20.5g
|Saturates
|17.4g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|13.0g
|3.9g
|Protein
|14.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Selenium
|249.0µg (453%NRV)
|74.7µg (136%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
