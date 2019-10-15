Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

Lovely Yorkshire puddings
I think these are the best Yorkshire puddings. They only have 10g of carbohydrate each and are cooked in beef dripping which is a healthy fat. Being on a high fat low carb diet I can treat myself sometimes.
Delicious.Tasty with our Tesco roast chicken dinner.Worth paying that bit more.
I’ve used these Yorkshire puddings for years and I would have rated them 5 stars but for the last few months they have been awful. Within each bag there are at least three that have not risen and are inedible. Very bad quality control I think. I kept ordering thinking it was just a blip but in my last bag there were only 2 that you would class as mediocre the rest went in the bin.
very dry - much better than my own, but still dry. i always used these because they WERE really lovely. Have either changed supplier or changed recipe. Please go back to how they were!
Excellent product, well worth the price, great flavor.
Lovely rich flavour :)
Really lovely, rich flavour and didn't taste like they came from a packet. Would definitely buy again :)
Just like homemade
I buy these regulaly. They are delicious.
Better than mums!
I first bought these about 2 years ago as I forgot the Yorkies and these were the only ones left on the shelf, so I had no choice. Best thing that could have happened, they are amazing, so full of flavour and light and crispy. The best Yorkies I have ever had the pleasure to eat. I tell everybody about them - including the checkout staff when I have them in my shopping. Highly, highly recommended.