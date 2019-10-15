By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G
£ 1.75
£8.98/kg
Each Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy398kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1205kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Ready baked Yorkshire puddings with beef dripping.
  • Our Yorkshire puddings are made to a traditional recipe for a rich flavour but light, crisp texture. Paired with Beef dripping for a full flavour finish with every bite.
  • Baked in Yorkshire to a traditional recipe using beef dripping for a rich flavour and crisp, light texture.
  • Pack size: 0.195kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Milk, Beef Dripping (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Egg White, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Time: 7
Oven from frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray near the top of a preheated oven and cook for 7 minutes. Do not re-heat. All Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

195g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1205kJ / 288kcal398kJ / 95kcal
Fat12.6g4.1g
Saturates4.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate32.3g10.7g
Sugars2.6g0.9g
Fibre3.1g1.0g
Protein9.8g3.2g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Lovely Yorkshire puddings

5 stars

I think these are the best Yorkshire puddings. They only have 10g of carbohydrate each and are cooked in beef dripping which is a healthy fat. Being on a high fat low carb diet I can treat myself sometimes.

Delicious.Tasty with our Tesco roast chicken dinne

5 stars

Delicious.Tasty with our Tesco roast chicken dinner.Worth paying that bit more.

I’ve used these Yorkshire puddings for years and I

2 stars

I’ve used these Yorkshire puddings for years and I would have rated them 5 stars but for the last few months they have been awful. Within each bag there are at least three that have not risen and are inedible. Very bad quality control I think. I kept ordering thinking it was just a blip but in my last bag there were only 2 that you would class as mediocre the rest went in the bin.

very dry - much better than my own, but still dry.

2 stars

very dry - much better than my own, but still dry. i always used these because they WERE really lovely. Have either changed supplier or changed recipe. Please go back to how they were!

Excellent product, well worth the price, great fl

5 stars

Excellent product, well worth the price, great flavor.

Lovely rich flavour :)

5 stars

Really lovely, rich flavour and didn't taste like they came from a packet. Would definitely buy again :)

Just like homemade

5 stars

I buy these regulaly. They are delicious.

Better than mums!

5 stars

I first bought these about 2 years ago as I forgot the Yorkies and these were the only ones left on the shelf, so I had no choice. Best thing that could have happened, they are amazing, so full of flavour and light and crispy. The best Yorkies I have ever had the pleasure to eat. I tell everybody about them - including the checkout staff when I have them in my shopping. Highly, highly recommended.

