Matey Molly Bubble Bath 500Ml

- Matey was first launched in 1958, created to make sure that bath-time was fun time. Upon the success of Sailor Matey, the Matey family quickly grew to be a top kids favourite. Hi! I'm Molly Matey Bubble Bath. I swim along the shores of scrub-a-dub island. My best friend is Max Matey, he's a sailor. I like to find secret coves & pretty shells. I also love to sing songs with my underwater friends. My favourite animal is my sea-horse Kelpie, she is very shy and hides in my hair if she gets a fright. Matey Bubble bath is mild and gentle with a hypoallergenic and skin-pH neutral formulation with up to 30 baths. Matey Bubble Bath is for external use only. Keep out of reach of children. When using our Matey bubble bath never leave a child unattended in water, a bath or bathroom. Our Bubble Bath is only to be used under adult supervision. Always read instructions before use. When using Matey Bubble Bath for best results add Matey Molly bubble bath to the stream of running water and swish by using your hand to create lots of bubbly fun! If the bubble bath is splashed in the eyes, rinse the bubble bath thoroughly with clean water. WARNING: Small parts, not suitable for children under 36 months when the empty container is used as a toy.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Parfum, Sodium lactate, Lactic acid, Citric acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium benzoate, Linalool, CI 17200
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
500 ℮
Safety information
