By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Two Chicks Free Range Liquid Egg White 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Two Chicks Free Range Liquid Egg White 500Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Free Range Egg White 15 Liquid Egg Whites
  • We're not yolking when we say no yolks were wasted to bring you this product.
  • Submit your own recipes:
  • Facebook & Instagram: twochicksproducts
  • Twitter: 2chicksproducts
  • Learn more and get inspired at: www.twochicks.co.uk
  • ''Omelettes without the fat and cholesterol were what we craved. Not being able to buy liquid egg whites made us decide to produce them ourselves, saving everyone from separation issues. We hope you enjoy the tasty and time-saving benefits as much as we do.''
  • Anna & Alla
  • New
  • Pancake Mix Available to Buy Now!
  • Recipe Conversion
  • 2 tbsp = 1 egg white = 30g
  • 3 tbsp = 1 medium whole egg = 45g
  • Effortless eggs
  • 0% fat & cholesterol
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Pasteurised
  • Less costly than separating eggs
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Egg White from Free Range Chicken Eggs, Thickener (Guar Gum), Guar Gum makes the Egg White easy to whisk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Use within 7 days of opening.Can be frozen on day of purchase for up to two years. Defrost in the refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze. Freezing may cause the whisking property to be reduced. Refrigerate & whisk me up within 7 days For use by date see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Use in place of whole eggs: omelettes, protein shakes, desserts & more.
  • Usage: Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Anna Alla Limited,
  • Bath Road,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Return to

  • Anna Alla Limited,
  • Bath Road,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3tbsp Serving
Energy 202kJ/48kcal91kJ/22kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0.8g0.4g
of which sugars 0.7g0.3g
Protein 10.9g4.9g
Salt 0.41g0.19g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So handy...

5 stars

So handy for quick omelettes! no need to throw away all the yolks as well, which felt wasteful.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here