Two Chicks Free Range Liquid Egg White 500Ml

So handy...
So handy for quick omelettes! no need to throw away all the yolks as well, which felt wasteful.
Egg White from Free Range Chicken Eggs, Thickener (Guar Gum), Guar Gum makes the Egg White easy to whisk
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Use within 7 days of opening.Can be frozen on day of purchase for up to two years. Defrost in the refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze. Freezing may cause the whisking property to be reduced. Refrigerate & whisk me up within 7 days For use by date see top of pack.
Produced in Belgium
Carton. Recyclable
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3tbsp Serving
|Energy
|202kJ/48kcal
|91kJ/22kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.9g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.19g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019