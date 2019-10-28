By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Squares Variety Snacks 12X22g

5(1)Write a review
Walkers Squares Variety Snacks 12X22g
£ 2.95
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Flavour Potato Snack Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Snack Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Snack
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Snacks with angles is where it's at, while the others sit in their packs, all round and smooth. Squares are unashamedly different. Bite off the corners first, or build little crisp houses, before all the tasty, salty, munching and crunching. Bet you can't do that with those round ones!
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Wotsits, French Fries, Monster Munch
  • 99 kcal 414 kJ per pack
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 264g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

22g ℮

  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy414 kJ 99 kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.2g
      6%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.33g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 414 kJ

    • 99 kcal 414 kJ per pack
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 4 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 4 x Ready Salted
    • 4 x Cheese & Onion

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 414 kJ1882 kJ
    -99 kcal(5%*)449 kcal
    Fat 4.2 g (6%*)19.0 g
    of which saturates 0.4 g (2%*)1.6 g
    Carbohydrate 13.2 g60.0 g
    of which sugars 0.3 g (<1%*)1.3 g
    Fibre 1.3 g6.0 g
    Protein 1.4 g6.5 g
    Salt 0.33 g (5%*)1.48 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 99 kcal 414 kJ per pack
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 4 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 4 x Ready Salted
    • 4 x Cheese & Onion

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Milk Lactose, Dried Onion, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Sugar, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Dried Cheese (from Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 409 kJ1858 kJ
    -97 kcal(5%*)443 kcal
    Fat 4.0 g (6%*)18.0 g
    of which saturates 0.3 g (2%*)1.5 g
    Carbohydrate 13.4 g61.0 g
    of which sugars 1.0 g (1%*)4.5 g
    Fibre 1.2 g5.5 g
    Protein 1.4 g6.5 g
    Salt 0.40 g (7%*)1.83 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 99 kcal 414 kJ per pack
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 4 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 4 x Ready Salted
    • 4 x Cheese & Onion

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Potassium Chloride], Maltodextrin, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 409 kJ1858 kJ
    -97 kcal(5%*)443 kcal
    Fat 4.0 g (6%*)18.0 g
    of which saturates 0.3 g (2%*)1.5 g
    Carbohydrate 13.4 g61.0 g
    of which sugars 0.8 g (1%*)3.5 g
    Fibre 1.2 g5.5 g
    Protein 1.4 g6.5 g
    Salt 0.48 g (8%*)2.20 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

IT’S HIP TO BE SQUARE!

5 stars

There’s no denying that

Usually bought next

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 12 X 16 G

£ 1.47
£0.77/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g

£ 2.00
£0.69/100g

Offer

Walkers French Fries Variety Snacks 12 X 18 G

£ 2.95
£1.37/100g

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 12 X 16.5 G

£ 1.47
£0.74/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here