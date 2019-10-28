Walkers Squares Variety Snacks 12X22g

IT’S HIP TO BE SQUARE!
Store in a cool, dry place.
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
22g ℮
Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 22g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|414 kJ
|1882 kJ
|-
|99 kcal(5%*)
|449 kcal
|Fat
|4.2 g (6%*)
|19.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2 g
|60.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.3 g (<1%*)
|1.3 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|6.0 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.33 g (5%*)
|1.48 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Milk Lactose, Dried Onion, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Sugar, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Dried Cheese (from Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 22g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|409 kJ
|1858 kJ
|-
|97 kcal(5%*)
|443 kcal
|Fat
|4.0 g (6%*)
|18.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|61.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g (1%*)
|4.5 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|5.5 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.40 g (7%*)
|1.83 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Potassium Chloride], Maltodextrin, Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 22g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|409 kJ
|1858 kJ
|-
|97 kcal(5%*)
|443 kcal
|Fat
|4.0 g (6%*)
|18.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|61.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g (1%*)
|3.5 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|5.5 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.48 g (8%*)
|2.20 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
