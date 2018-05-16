Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 5 X 28G

- Energy490 kJ 118 kcal6%
Product Description
- Sponge Cake with a Milky Filling
- Kinder Milk Slice is a deliciously hand-held chilled snack. With a fluffy milky filling, two thin layers of sponge and a drop of honey.
- Sponge cake
- Milky filling with a touch of honey
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Pasteurised Milk (40.5%) Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Honey (5%) Concentrated Butter, Egg Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Fine Bran (Wheat), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Return to
- Contact us:
- 0330 0538943
- consumers.uk@ferrero.com
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 899 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (28 g)
|% RI* per portion
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1754 / 421
|490 / 118
|6%
|Fat (g)
|27.9
|7.8
|11%
|of which Saturates (g)
|16.6
|4.6
|23%
|Carbohydrates (g)
|34
|9.5
|4%
|of which Sugars (g)
|29.5
|8.3
|9%
|Protein (g)
|7.9
|2.2
|4%
|Salt (g)
|0.61
|0.171
|3%
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
