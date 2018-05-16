By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 5 X 28G

£ 1.50
£1.08/100g
Per portion (28g)
  • Energy490 kJ 118 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Sponge Cake with a Milky Filling
  • Kinder Milk Slice is a deliciously hand-held chilled snack. With a fluffy milky filling, two thin layers of sponge and a drop of honey.
  • Sponge cake
  • Milky filling with a touch of honey
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Pasteurised Milk (40.5%) Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Honey (5%) Concentrated Butter, Egg Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Fine Bran (Wheat), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 899 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • 0330 0538943
  • consumers.uk@ferrero.com
Net Contents

5 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (28 g)% RI* per portion
Energy (kJ / kcal)1754 / 421490 / 1186%
Fat (g)27.97.811%
of which Saturates (g)16.64.623%
Carbohydrates (g)349.54%
of which Sugars (g)29.58.39%
Protein (g)7.92.24%
Salt (g)0.610.1713%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

