Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G

Nostalgic and delicious
Childhood favourite from Denmark 🇩🇰 can’t believ
Childhood favourite from Denmark 🇩🇰 can’t believe they stock it here!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g
Fresh Pasteurised Milk (40.5%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Honey (5%), Concentrated Butter, Egg Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Fine Bran (Wheat), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavourings
Keep refrigerated.
28g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (28 g)
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1754 / 421
|490 / 118
|6%
|Fat (g)
|27.9
|7.8
|11%
|of which Saturates (g)
|16.6
|4.6
|23%
|Carbohydrates (g)
|34
|9.5
|4%
|of which Sugars (g)
|29.5
|8.3
|9%
|Protein (g)
|7.9
|2.2
|4%
|Salt (g)
|0.61
|0.171
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
