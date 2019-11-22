By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready Rolled Light Puff Pastry 375G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Ready Rolled Light Puff Pastry 375G

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1008kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1679kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled reduced fat puff pastry.
  • Light & Flaky
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and film.
Remove from the refrigerator approximately 10 minutes before use. Unroll the pastry and leave on baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Place on baking tray on the middle shelf of pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1679kJ / 401kcal1008kJ / 241kcal
Fat18.1g10.9g
Saturates8.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate48.7g29.2g
Sugars2.3g1.4g
Fibre3.6g2.2g
Protein9.0g5.4g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Ready rolled into the bin!

1 stars

Terrible! So sticky I couldn't unroll it , just all stuck to the paper. Had to stop and make my own not the quick fix I had wanted.

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty

Contains palm oil

1 stars

Contains palm oil. Enough for me not to ever buy it again. Shame on you Tesco!

Why but any other, it is superb.

5 stars

Excellent. Could not tell it was fat reduced.

Terrible - too sticky!

1 stars

Terrible product to use. The whole thing was stuck to the paper and nightmare to tease away to unroll. Too sticky use use for the intended purpose so had to do a last minute recipe change.

