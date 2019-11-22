Tesco Ready Rolled Light Puff Pastry 375G

Ready rolled into the bin!
Terrible! So sticky I couldn't unroll it , just all stuck to the paper. Had to stop and make my own not the quick fix I had wanted.
very tasty
very tasty
Contains palm oil
Contains palm oil. Enough for me not to ever buy it again. Shame on you Tesco!
Why but any other, it is superb.
Excellent. Could not tell it was fat reduced.
Terrible - too sticky!
Terrible product to use. The whole thing was stuck to the paper and nightmare to tease away to unroll. Too sticky use use for the intended purpose so had to do a last minute recipe change.