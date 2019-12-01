By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 375G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 375G
£ 1.30
£3.47/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1199kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.4g
    25%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1998kJ / 479kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled puff pastry
  • Light & Flaky
  • Light & Flaky
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & flaky
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and film.
Remove from the refrigerator approximately 10-15 minutes before use. Unroll the pastry and leave on baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Place on baking tray on the middle shelf of pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1998kJ / 479kcal1199kJ / 287kcal
Fat29.0g17.4g
Saturates13.9g8.3g
Carbohydrate44.5g26.7g
Sugars2.2g1.3g
Fibre2.8g1.7g
Protein8.6g5.2g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless

1 stars

Easily the worst puff pastry I’ve ever used! I got two and both were glued to the baking paper and were impossible to manipulate. Sticky on your hands and useless! Throw out product!

Disappointing failure

1 stars

So disappointing. Tesco pastry used to be so much better than this, and always give a great rise. Now its always flat as a pancake and taste like cardboard. Will look elsewhere in the future.

Total rubbish. Follow the instructions to the lett

1 stars

Total rubbish. Follow the instructions to the letter but always comes out split. Does Tesco store this correctly??

Awful.

1 stars

I bought it within the last few days but found it totally unusable. I was trying to make a pie and it was so sticky it stuck to the sheet and ended up with big holes in and was ultimately binned. I find leaving it out of the fridge for a few minutes helps to remove the sheet but even that was useless in this case. Disappointed.

Great for making pies

5 stars

Makes a cracking pie, real yummy, I really do like this pastry, buying more.

Puff pastry disaster

1 stars

Tried using this to top a pie. Total disaster. Followed instructions, but the pasty didn’t rise at all- ended up resembling an uncooked lasagne sheet at the end of cooking despite leaving in oven for longer. Caused major embarrassment serving up dinner to guests. Won’t be buying again.

have used this before without any problem but rece

1 stars

have used this before without any problem but recently bought 3 which were kept in cool fridge for 3 days. pastry should be taken out approx 25 mins before use but these were soft when I did this and as a result the pastries were virtually unworkable. they were sticking to backing paper and there resulting in inconsistences of the thickness. won't buy again

Stress free baking - love it.

5 stars

Very easy to use (as long as it’s not been out of the fridge too long). Produces lovely pies. Quick enough to have for lunch, dinner or supper.

I was not happy with it. I use Just Roll puff past

1 stars

I was not happy with it. I use Just Roll puff pastry sheet all the time.Its great ! then thought I`ll use Tesco brand one......not good...ruined dessert recipe for family dinner.

Not value for money

2 stars

I bought this product for Christmas, terrible. It was hard, and cracked, even after I had left it out for 20 minutes.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Ready Rolled Light Shortcrust Pastry 375G

£ 1.30
£3.47/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here