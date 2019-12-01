Tesco Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 375G

Useless
Easily the worst puff pastry I’ve ever used! I got two and both were glued to the baking paper and were impossible to manipulate. Sticky on your hands and useless! Throw out product!
Disappointing failure
So disappointing. Tesco pastry used to be so much better than this, and always give a great rise. Now its always flat as a pancake and taste like cardboard. Will look elsewhere in the future.
Total rubbish. Follow the instructions to the lett
Total rubbish. Follow the instructions to the letter but always comes out split. Does Tesco store this correctly??
Awful.
I bought it within the last few days but found it totally unusable. I was trying to make a pie and it was so sticky it stuck to the sheet and ended up with big holes in and was ultimately binned. I find leaving it out of the fridge for a few minutes helps to remove the sheet but even that was useless in this case. Disappointed.
Great for making pies
Makes a cracking pie, real yummy, I really do like this pastry, buying more.
Puff pastry disaster
Tried using this to top a pie. Total disaster. Followed instructions, but the pasty didn’t rise at all- ended up resembling an uncooked lasagne sheet at the end of cooking despite leaving in oven for longer. Caused major embarrassment serving up dinner to guests. Won’t be buying again.
have used this before without any problem but rece
have used this before without any problem but recently bought 3 which were kept in cool fridge for 3 days. pastry should be taken out approx 25 mins before use but these were soft when I did this and as a result the pastries were virtually unworkable. they were sticking to backing paper and there resulting in inconsistences of the thickness. won't buy again
Stress free baking - love it.
Very easy to use (as long as it’s not been out of the fridge too long). Produces lovely pies. Quick enough to have for lunch, dinner or supper.
I was not happy with it. I use Just Roll puff past
I was not happy with it. I use Just Roll puff pastry sheet all the time.Its great ! then thought I`ll use Tesco brand one......not good...ruined dessert recipe for family dinner.
Not value for money
I bought this product for Christmas, terrible. It was hard, and cracked, even after I had left it out for 20 minutes.