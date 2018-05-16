Tesco Ready Rolled Light Shortcrust Pastry 375G

- Energy1152kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 458kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled reduced fat shortcrust pastry.
- Ready Rolled Lighter Shortcrust Pastry Savoury & Crumbly
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Savoury & crumbly
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton and film.
Remove from the refrigerator approximately 20 minutes before use. Unroll the pastry and leave on baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Brush with egg/milk before cooking for a golden colour. Place on baking tray on the middle shelf of pre-heated oven for 10 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1920kJ / 458kcal
|1152kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|57.2g
|34.3g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.1g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
