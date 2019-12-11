By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stagg Vegetable Garden Chili 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Stagg Vegetable Garden Chili 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Full of flavour but less than 1% fat! Made with kidney and white beans and a selection of vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, green beans, chick peas and peppers.
  • 140 kcal
  • Low fat
  • Source of protein
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 1/2 can serving
  • The authentic American chili recipe
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (20%), Beans (Kidney and White Beans) (18%), Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree, Green Beans, Modified Starch, Peas, Chick Peas, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic, Diced Green Jalapeno Peppers, Yeast Extract, Vinegar

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store unused contents in a covered non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within two days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following is a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty chili into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.

Return to

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.
  • www.staggchili.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1/2 can
Energy 310 kJ / 70 kcal620 kJ / 140 kcal
Fat 0.5 g1.0 g
- of which: saturates 0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 14.0 g28.0 g
- of which: sugars 3.3 g6.6 g
Fibre 3.0 g6.0 g
Protein 3.5 g7.0 g
Salt 0.90 g1.8 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Stagg Chili Classic Chili Con Carne 400G

£ 1.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Vegetable Curry 400G

£ 1.50
£3.75/kg

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Vegetable Chilli 400G

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here