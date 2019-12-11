Stagg Vegetable Garden Chili 400G
Product Description
- Full of flavour but less than 1% fat! Made with kidney and white beans and a selection of vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, green beans, chick peas and peppers.
- 140 kcal
- Low fat
- Source of protein
- 1 of your 5 a day per 1/2 can serving
- The authentic American chili recipe
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (20%), Beans (Kidney and White Beans) (18%), Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree, Green Beans, Modified Starch, Peas, Chick Peas, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic, Diced Green Jalapeno Peppers, Yeast Extract, Vinegar
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store unused contents in a covered non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within two days.Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following is a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty chili into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tulip Ltd (UK).,
- Warwick,
- CV34 6DA.
Return to
- Tulip Ltd (UK).,
- Warwick,
- CV34 6DA.
- www.staggchili.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 1/2 can
|Energy
|310 kJ / 70 kcal
|620 kJ / 140 kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|1.0 g
|- of which: saturates
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0 g
|28.0 g
|- of which: sugars
|3.3 g
|6.6 g
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|6.0 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.90 g
|1.8 g
