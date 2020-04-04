Tesco 2 Chicken Breast With Garlic Mushrooms 375G
- Energy807kJ 192kcal10%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Skinless chicken breast fillets with roasted garlic mushrooms and garlic and herb butter.
- Hand Prepared Stuffed with garlic and herb butter and hand sprinkled with parsley
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (75%), Garlic Mushrooms (19%) [Mushroom, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), White Pepper], Garlic and Herb Butter (4.5%) [Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Garlic Oil], Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30-35 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove sleeve and film lid.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
345g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (154g**)
|Energy
|524kJ / 124kcal
|807kJ / 192kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|21.9g
|33.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 345g typically weighs 308g.
|-
|-
Safety information
