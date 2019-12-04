Tesco Buttered Chicken Crown Joint 640G

Tasty
Thought this was a really nice succulent chicken joint, all the family loved it. Not sure if it would stretch to serving 4 though, there are 3 of us and it was easily shared between us. Surprised to read the poor reviews, if you leave it in the oven too long it will dry out and become hard (learn by mistakes), on the whole it's a good cheap meal with no waste.
Not a good buy never would it serve 4 and tasteless
make sure no spices hidden
not good quality didn't know it had all spices until I took all package off also bay leaf bedded into meat tasted awful ! very disappointed ruined meal.
The Chicken was lovely dont know were those bad reviews come from. Told my friends all went to buy them well done Tesco. will be back for more . Tesco is number 1 for me Mrs B Allen
Succulent buttered chicken breast joint.
This is so succulent. Easy to cook. Very pleased, will buy again.
tough as old boots
Don't really write reviews but this was disgusting even the cat refused it normally it's nice but this has put me off this product for life now I've got to find something quick to go with roast potatoes Yorkshire puds nuggets is probably the quickest thing yum yum
Awful
Absolute rubbish. Tasteless and the texture of the meat looks like reconstituted chicken leftovers moulded into a vague chicken shape. Utter waste of money.
Perfectly acceptable and tasty! For the price, you can't really beat it.
was off but still in date
this was in date but was off the smell was very bad very unhappy as it would have been the first time we tried it
A winner for me
This Buttered Chicken Breast Joint is a winner for me - it cook beautifully and is always moist and flavoursome.