By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Buttered Chicken Crown Joint 640G

3(11)Write a review
Tesco Buttered Chicken Crown Joint 640G
£ 5.00
£7.82/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy796kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless chicken breast joint topped with butter and seasoning.
  • Basted with butter for succulence, and seasoned for a fuller flavour
  • Basted with butter for succulence, and seasoned for a fuller flavour
  • Pack size: 640g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (95%), Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Black Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 1 hour 5 mins -1 hour 10 mins
190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hour 5 mins -1 hour 10 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 5 minutes - 1 hour 10 minutes. Baste occasionally. Please remove bay leaf after cooking. Leave to rest for 5 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

640g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (110g**)
Energy723kJ / 172kcal796kJ / 189kcal
Fat6.2g6.8g
Saturates1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein28.7g31.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 640g typically weighs 440g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Thought this was a really nice succulent chicken joint, all the family loved it. Not sure if it would stretch to serving 4 though, there are 3 of us and it was easily shared between us. Surprised to read the poor reviews, if you leave it in the oven too long it will dry out and become hard (learn by mistakes), on the whole it's a good cheap meal with no waste.

Not a good buy never would it serve 4 and tasteles

1 stars

Not a good buy never would it serve 4 and tasteless

make sure no spices hidden

1 stars

not good quality didn't know it had all spices until I took all package off also bay leaf bedded into meat tasted awful ! very disappointed ruined meal.

The Chicken was lovely dont know were those bad re

5 stars

The Chicken was lovely dont know were those bad reviews come from. Told my friends all went to buy them well done Tesco. will be back for more . Tesco is number 1 for me Mrs B Allen

Succulent buttered chicken breast joint.

5 stars

This is so succulent. Easy to cook. Very pleased, will buy again.

tough as old boots

1 stars

Don't really write reviews but this was disgusting even the cat refused it normally it's nice but this has put me off this product for life now I've got to find something quick to go with roast potatoes Yorkshire puds nuggets is probably the quickest thing yum yum

Awful

1 stars

Absolute rubbish. Tasteless and the texture of the meat looks like reconstituted chicken leftovers moulded into a vague chicken shape. Utter waste of money.

Perfectly acceptable and tasty! For the price, you

5 stars

Perfectly acceptable and tasty! For the price, you can't really beat it.

was off but still in date

1 stars

this was in date but was off the smell was very bad very unhappy as it would have been the first time we tried it

A winner for me

5 stars

This Buttered Chicken Breast Joint is a winner for me - it cook beautifully and is always moist and flavoursome.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey Glaze 620G

£ 5.00
£8.07/kg

Offer

Tesco Crackling Pork Loin Joint 637G

£ 5.00
£7.85/kg

Offer

Tesco 8 Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here