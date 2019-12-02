By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint 640G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint 640G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy872kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless basted turkey breast joint with added water and milk proteins from cow's milk seasoned with black pepper.
  • Fresh british turkey selected from Tesco approved farms across East Anglia are used to produce this breast joint. Basted for a succulent and delicious savory flavour finished with a crushed black pepper sprinkle
  • Basted for succulence and topped with cracked black pepper
  • Pack size: 640g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Breast (90%), Water, Butteroil (Milk), Potato Starch, Turkey Bones, Salt, Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Sodium-L-Ascorbate, Turkey Skin, Mushroom, Seaweed, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5 70-mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray onto middle oven shelf. Cook for 1 hour 10 minutes or until the juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer (at the thickest part of the portion). If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes. Baste occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking and carve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

640g

Net Contents

640g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1/4 of a pack (120g)
Energy728kJ / 173kcal872kJ / 208kcal
Fat7.0g8.4g
Saturates2.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.8g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.9g32.2g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Too much pepper

1 stars

Why do supermarkets not sell a nice plain turkey joint something the customer with allergies can enjoy. Also, black pepper is not to everyone's taste, be a trend-setter Tesco and cater for people looking for unadulterated food.

Very easy to cook, and tastes great.

5 stars

Very easy to cook, and tastes great.

Awful

1 stars

Truly awful. Avoid. Dry and tough.

So disappointed it now contains potato starch as I

1 stars

So disappointed it now contains potato starch as I am seriously allergic to potato ....getting harder and harder now to find things that don’t contain it 😖

Succulent.

5 stars

Bought 1 really enjoyed it and have bought 3 more and have got them in the freezer.

Top standard-absolutely fresh +delicious-so health

5 stars

Top standard-absolutely fresh +delicious-so healthy!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here