Tesco Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G

Clementines my bum
I have been religiously eating clementines and satsumas every single year for 35yrs,and I can honestly say that whatever these are they are certainly NOT clementines,and are certainly NOT easy peel or even taste anywhere near a normally sweet and juicy clementine or satsuma! I’ve bought and tried these periodically and every single time (except for 1 occasional whee these were delivered squashed and severely mouldy and immediately handed back to delivery driver) they have been very sour,bitter and hard to peel,ergo the complete opposite to a clementine citrus. Will NOT be buying these again from Tesco they are worse than disgusting and always give us the squits
dry and tough
i've bought these quite a few times. they're consistently bad- fibrous and dry. i find other tesco fruit ok, but i've stopped buying these and go to my local grocers instead.
POISONOUS
Seriously disgusting. One just cannot believe how disgusting. They have had some kind of treatment after harvesting it says on the pack. Binned. DO NOT BUY.
I have found these to be really tasty and easy to peel. How ever it looks like they can be hit or miss by the other comments. best to check quality before buying or during shopping collection
Would not buy again
Had to throw them all away they were not nice at all
fresh quality good but as often when i buy these it is a gamble of how many sweet ones mixed in with absolute sour ones i do not trust these any more
there ok but peel quitee hard and not that juicy Ok when on offer
Awful, within 2 days they were off
I have always found these easy to peel and they seem to last a fair time. Really help me towards my 5 a day and are generally quite sweet.
Awful, they all went straight in the bin.