Tesco Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G

2(46)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G
£ 0.79
£1.32/kg

Offer

2 typical clementines (142g)
  • Energy196kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Clementines.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavor
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin, Clementine

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Italy, Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy196kJ / 46kcal196kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42mg (53%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

46 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Clementines my bum

1 stars

I have been religiously eating clementines and satsumas every single year for 35yrs,and I can honestly say that whatever these are they are certainly NOT clementines,and are certainly NOT easy peel or even taste anywhere near a normally sweet and juicy clementine or satsuma! I’ve bought and tried these periodically and every single time (except for 1 occasional whee these were delivered squashed and severely mouldy and immediately handed back to delivery driver) they have been very sour,bitter and hard to peel,ergo the complete opposite to a clementine citrus. Will NOT be buying these again from Tesco they are worse than disgusting and always give us the squits

dry and tough

1 stars

i've bought these quite a few times. they're consistently bad- fibrous and dry. i find other tesco fruit ok, but i've stopped buying these and go to my local grocers instead.

POISONOUS

1 stars

Seriously disgusting. One just cannot believe how disgusting. They have had some kind of treatment after harvesting it says on the pack. Binned. DO NOT BUY.

I have found these to be really tasty and easy to

4 stars

I have found these to be really tasty and easy to peel. How ever it looks like they can be hit or miss by the other comments. best to check quality before buying or during shopping collection

Would not buy again

1 stars

Had to throw them all away they were not nice at all

fresh quality good but as often when i buy these i

3 stars

fresh quality good but as often when i buy these it is a gamble of how many sweet ones mixed in with absolute sour ones i do not trust these any more

there ok but peel quitee hard and not that ju

3 stars

there ok but peel quitee hard and not that juicy Ok when on offer

Awful, within 2 days they were off

1 stars

Awful, within 2 days they were off

I have always found these easy to peel and they se

4 stars

I have always found these easy to peel and they seem to last a fair time. Really help me towards my 5 a day and are generally quite sweet.

Awful, they all went straight in the bin.

1 stars

Awful, they all went straight in the bin.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

