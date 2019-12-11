Stagg Chili Classic Chili Con Carne 400G

Too many beans!
Just full of kidney beans and There appeared to be very little meat content!
Water, Beef (23%), Beans (Kidney and Pinto Beans) (22%), Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Onion, Red and Green Peppers, Modified Starch, Sugar, Spices, Diced Green Jalapeno Pepper, Chili Powder, Salt, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store unused contents in a covered non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within two days.Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following is a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty chili into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Produced in Denmark
Packing. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 1/2 can
|Energy
|560 kJ / 130 kcal
|1120 kJ / 260 kcal
|Fat
|5.0 g
|10.0 g
|- of which: saturates
|2.6 g
|5.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0 g
|26.0 g
|- of which: sugars
|3.0 g
|6.0 g
|Fibre
|4.5 g
|9.0 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|14.0 g
|Salt
|0.90 g
|1.8 g
