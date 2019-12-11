By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stagg Chili Dynamite Hot Chili 400G

Stagg Chili Dynamite Hot Chili 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Shaped minced beef with kidney and pinto beans in a hot chili sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • The authentic American chili recipe
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef (23%), Beans (Kidney and Pinto Beans) (22%), Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Onion, Red and Green Peppers, Diced Green Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Chili Powder, Modified Starch, Spices, Salt, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store unused contents in a covered non-metallic container, refrigerate and consume within two days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions


Instructions: The following is a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty chili into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Warnings

  • Warning! A seriously hot chili!.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.

Return to

  • Tulip Ltd (UK).,
  • Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA.
  • www.staggchili.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1/2 can
Energy 560 kJ / 130 kcal1120 kJ / 260 kcal
Fat 5.0 g10.0 g
- of which: saturates 2.6 g5.2 g
Carbohydrate 13.0 g26.0 g
- of which: sugars 3.0 g6.0 g
Fibre 4.5 g9.0 g
Protein 7.0 g14.0 g
Salt 0.90 g1.8 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! A seriously hot chili!.













