Benadryl One A Day Relief 14S
Offer
Product Description
- One a Day Allergy Tabets
- Benadryl Allergy One a Day 10 mg Tablets offer daily relief from the symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions such as pet, skin and dust allergies.
- These symptoms include: Itchy, runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, urticaria (hives & itchy skin rash)
- One a day
- For hay fever, pet, dust and skin allergies
Information
Ingredients
Each tablet contains: Cetirizine Dihydrochloride 10 mg, Also contains: Lactose
Allergy Information
- Contains: Lactose
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use
- Age: Children under 12 years: Dose: Not recommended.
- Age: Adults and children aged 12 years and over: Dose: Take one tablet once a day.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Benadryl Allergy One a Day 10 mg Tablets, at the recommended dose, do not cause drowsiness in the majority of people. However, as with other antihistamines, rare cases of drowsiness have been reported. If affected do not drive or operate machinery. As with all antihistamines, you should avoid excessive alcohol consumption when taking this medicine.
- WARNING: DO NOT EXCEED STATED DOSE
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
- If symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Name and address
- Product Licence holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
14 x Tablets
Safety information
Benadryl Allergy One a Day 10 mg Tablets, at the recommended dose, do not cause drowsiness in the majority of people. However, as with other antihistamines, rare cases of drowsiness have been reported. If affected do not drive or operate machinery. As with all antihistamines, you should avoid excessive alcohol consumption when taking this medicine. WARNING: DO NOT EXCEED STATED DOSE KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020