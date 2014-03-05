Vitabiotics Pregnacare 75'S
Offer
Product Description
- Vitamin & mineral tablets for pregnancy
- Pregnacare® works with:
- IFSBH - International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
- Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
- Supported by The Royal College of Midwives
- Pregnacare® supplements and the Royal College of Midwives; working with midwives for mothers & babies.
- Expert nutrition for mother and baby
- Worldwide studies have shown that additional levels of nutrient such as folic acid and vitamin D are important before and during pregnancy. Pregnacare® has been carefully developed to help safeguard dietary requirements, from the start of trying to conceive and throughout the whole of pregnancy.
- More than folic acid
- Formulated by Vitabiotics' experts with 19 important vitamins and minerals. With 400µg folic acid, the exact daily level recommended by the UK Department of Health.
- Recommended 10µg Vit. D
- The UK Department of Health recommends all pregnant and breast-feeding women take a daily supplement containing 10µg vitamin D.
- Trusted support for mum's health
- Pregnacare® helps to support all round health and wellbeing, with folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy. The unique formula also includes zinc which contributes to normal reproductive health.
- Effective support without excessive levels
- To protect your growing child, Pregnacare® avoids excessive levels of iron and other nutrients. Pregnacare® does not contain vitamin A, as high levels are not advised in pregnancy.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Expert nutrition through all of pregnancy
- A careful balance of 19 vitamins & minerals
- Iron, zinc, vits. D & B12 and folic acids (400µg)
- UK's no. 1 pregnancy supplement brand
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Gluten free
- Free from preservatives, artificial colours, lactose, yeast and gelatin
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy
- Zinc which contributes to normal reproductive health
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Ferrous Fumarate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin, Purified Talc), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid]), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day, with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach.
- You can take Pregnacare® during all stages of your pregnancy.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take this product except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For further information contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.pregnacare.com
Net Contents
75 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per tablet
|% EC NRV*
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|4 mg α-TE
|33
|Vitamin K
|70 µg
|93
|Vitamin C
|70 mg
|88
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|3 mg
|273
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|6 µg
|240
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40
|Iron
|17 mg
|121
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Selenium
|30 µg
|55
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Betacarotene (Natural Source)
|2 mg
|-
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take this product except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020