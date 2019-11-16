By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 340G

3(2)Write a review
Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 340G
£ 2.25
£0.66/100g
Per 1/2 pizza (159g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1812kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat19g
    27%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1138kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Thin Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Smoke Flavoured Pepperoni.
  • Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian Stone, topped with our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours), loaded with cheese and our meatiest pepperoni. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Finger lickin' pepperoni
  • Melting mozzarella
  • Light 'n' crispy base
  • Pack size: 0.34kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (18%) (Milk), Smoke Flavoured Pork Pepperoni (10%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts: Paprika, Ginger, Pepper; Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract; Garlic, Paprika, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Food Freezer **** Until Best Before Date†Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy steps.
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6.
Fan Oven 180°C.
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
Bake until golden brown 15-17 mins
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (159g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy1138kJ1812kJ22%
-271kcal432kcal22%
Fat 12g19g27%
of which saturates4.8g7.6g38%
Carbohydrate27g44g17%
of which sugars2.9g4.6g5%
Fibre2.2g3.5g
Protein13g20g41%
Salt1.4g2.2g37%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Bought as chicago town pizza was not available. Base is like hard stale bread, sauce tastes like it has been in the bin for a week, pepperoni tasteless, cheese virtually non existant. Worst pizza I have ever had if you can call it a pizza.

Lovely but too big for one person.

5 stars

Lovely tasty pizza with a good crispy base. Couldn't fault it but would have liked a smaller version - perhaps a two-pack of smaller sizes for a single person. Would have cut it in half to have on consecutive days but unable to cut it when it was frozen.

