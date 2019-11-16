Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 340G

Absolutely awful
Absolutely awful. Bought as chicago town pizza was not available. Base is like hard stale bread, sauce tastes like it has been in the bin for a week, pepperoni tasteless, cheese virtually non existant. Worst pizza I have ever had if you can call it a pizza.
Lovely but too big for one person.
Lovely tasty pizza with a good crispy base. Couldn't fault it but would have liked a smaller version - perhaps a two-pack of smaller sizes for a single person. Would have cut it in half to have on consecutive days but unable to cut it when it was frozen.