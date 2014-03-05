Vitabiotics Pregnacare Plus 60'S
Offer
Product Description
- Vitamin & mineral tablets plus Omega-3 capsules for pregnancy
- Pregnacare® works with:
- International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
- Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
- Supported by the Royal College of Midwives
- Pregancare® supplements and the Royal College of Midwives; working with midwives for mothers & babies.
- Even greater nutritional care for mother & baby
- Pregnacare® Plus combines the original Pregnacare® tablet formula, the leading supplement in pregnancy care, with high quality Omega-3 (300mg DHA) capsules, in a convenient 2-in-1 pack, for use throughout pregnancy.
- Pregnacare® multi-nutrient tablets
- Each tablet provides a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals including the exact recommended levels of 400μg folic acid and 10μg vitamin D.
- Supplemental folic acid2 intake increases maternal folate status.
- Low maternal folate status is a risk factor in the development of neural tube defects in the developing foetus.
- Moderate iron and vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation.
- Nutritional tablets produced in Britain to high GMP3 quality.
- High purity Omega-3 capsules
- Research increasingly shows the importance of Essential Fatty Acids such as DHA in the development of babies and infants.
- Maternal intake of DHA contributes to the normal development of the eye and brain of the foetus.1
- Each capsule provides 300mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), a level recommended by many international experts4 (ISSFAL).
- Fish oil produced to high GMP3 quality.
- Certified for sustainability by Friend of The Sea.
- Pregnacare® Tablets - daily support without excessive levels
- Because Pregnacare® has been specially formulated by experts for pregnancy, it contains certain nutrients at levels above the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV).
- All ingredient amounts are within safe levels for pregnancy.
- You can take Pregnacare® during all stages of your pregnancy
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need for an additional multivitamin.
- The UK Department of Health recommends all pregnant and breast-feeding women should take a daily supplement containing 10μg of vitamin D.
- Pregnacare® does not contain vitamin A, as high levels are not advised in pregnancy.
- Slow disperse tablets - gentle on the stomach.
- Plus Omega-3 DHA Capsules
- Pure fish oil produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality standards.
- Produced from a source of Fish oil that is free from vitamin A.
- Provides the full 300mg of DHA, a level recommended by many international experts for pregnancy.4
- 1. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 200mg DHA in addition to the recommended daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids for adults.
- 2. The beneficial effect is obtained with a supplemental folic acid daily intake of 400μg for at least one month before and up to three months after conception. This product is designed for women of child-bearing age.
- 3. Good Manufacturing Practice.
- 4. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, Vol. 18, No. 5, 487-489 (1999).
- Tablet and capsule images not actual size.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Greater care during pregnancy
- UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
- Quality guaranteed
- Friend of the sea
- 30 days supply
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Gluten and lactose free
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
- Iron and vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation
- DHA contributes to the normal development of the eye and brain of the foetus
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet (green blister) per day, plus one capsule (pink blister) per day
- Take with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For further information:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.pregnacare.com
Net Contents
60 x Tablets/Capsules
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Greater care during pregnancy
- UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
- Quality guaranteed
- Friend of the sea
- 30 days supply
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Gluten and lactose free
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
- Pregnacare® Original
- Omega-3 DHA
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Ferrous Fumarate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic / Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin, Purified Talc), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid]), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [Carriers: Acacia & Sucrose]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Tablet % EC NRV† Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU) 10 µg 200 Vitamin E 4 mg α-TE 33 Vitamin K 70 µg 93 Vitamin C 70 mg 88 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 3 mg 273 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2 mg 143 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 20 mg NE 125 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 6 µg 240 Biotin 150 µg 300 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Magnesium 150 mg 40 Iron 17 mg 121 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 mg 100 Selenium 30 µg 55 Iodine 150 µg 100 Betacarotene (Natural Source) 2 mg - † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, μg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
- Greater care during pregnancy
- UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
- Quality guaranteed
- Friend of the sea
- 30 days supply
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Gluten and lactose free
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
- Pregnacare® Original
- Omega-3 DHA
Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fish Oil (Docosahexaenoic Acid Concentrate) (from Fish), Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin (Halal Bovine Source), Glycerin & Natural Flavour Lemon Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Capsule % EC NRV† Omega 3 Fish Oil 600 mg - DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) 300 mg - EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) 60 mg - Providing: - - † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, μg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020