By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vitabiotics Pregnacare Plus 60'S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vitabiotics Pregnacare Plus 60'S
£ 11.50
£0.19/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Vitamin & mineral tablets plus Omega-3 capsules for pregnancy
  • Pregnacare® works with:
  • International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
  • Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
  • Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
  • Supported by the Royal College of Midwives
  • Pregancare® supplements and the Royal College of Midwives; working with midwives for mothers & babies.
  • Even greater nutritional care for mother & baby
  • Pregnacare® Plus combines the original Pregnacare® tablet formula, the leading supplement in pregnancy care, with high quality Omega-3 (300mg DHA) capsules, in a convenient 2-in-1 pack, for use throughout pregnancy.
  • Pregnacare® multi-nutrient tablets
  • Each tablet provides a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals including the exact recommended levels of 400μg folic acid and 10μg vitamin D.
  • Supplemental folic acid2 intake increases maternal folate status.
  • Low maternal folate status is a risk factor in the development of neural tube defects in the developing foetus.
  • Moderate iron and vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation.
  • Nutritional tablets produced in Britain to high GMP3 quality.
  • High purity Omega-3 capsules
  • Research increasingly shows the importance of Essential Fatty Acids such as DHA in the development of babies and infants.
  • Maternal intake of DHA contributes to the normal development of the eye and brain of the foetus.1
  • Each capsule provides 300mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), a level recommended by many international experts4 (ISSFAL).
  • Fish oil produced to high GMP3 quality.
  • Certified for sustainability by Friend of The Sea.
  • Pregnacare® Tablets - daily support without excessive levels
  • Because Pregnacare® has been specially formulated by experts for pregnancy, it contains certain nutrients at levels above the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV).
  • All ingredient amounts are within safe levels for pregnancy.
  • You can take Pregnacare® during all stages of your pregnancy
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need for an additional multivitamin.
  • The UK Department of Health recommends all pregnant and breast-feeding women should take a daily supplement containing 10μg of vitamin D.
  • Pregnacare® does not contain vitamin A, as high levels are not advised in pregnancy.
  • Slow disperse tablets - gentle on the stomach.
  • Plus Omega-3 DHA Capsules
  • Pure fish oil produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) quality standards.
  • Produced from a source of Fish oil that is free from vitamin A.
  • Provides the full 300mg of DHA, a level recommended by many international experts for pregnancy.4
  • 1. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 200mg DHA in addition to the recommended daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids for adults.
  • 2. The beneficial effect is obtained with a supplemental folic acid daily intake of 400μg for at least one month before and up to three months after conception. This product is designed for women of child-bearing age.
  • 3. Good Manufacturing Practice.
  • 4. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, Vol. 18, No. 5, 487-489 (1999).
  • Tablet and capsule images not actual size.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

  • Greater care during pregnancy
  • UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
  • Quality guaranteed
  • Friend of the sea
  • 30 days supply
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Pregnacare is not tested on animals
  • Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
  • Iron and vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation
  • DHA contributes to the normal development of the eye and brain of the foetus

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya
  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet (green blister) per day, plus one capsule (pink blister) per day
  • Take with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For further information:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.pregnacare.com

Net Contents

60 x Tablets/Capsules

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. Vitamin K is not known to specifically interact with the action of aspirin or heparin. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

    • Greater care during pregnancy
    • UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
    • Quality guaranteed
    • Friend of the sea
    • 30 days supply
    • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
    • Gluten and lactose free
    • Pregnacare is not tested on animals
    • Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
    • Pregnacare® Original
    • Omega-3 DHA

    Information

    Ingredients

    Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Ferrous Fumarate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic / Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin, Purified Talc), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid]), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [Carriers: Acacia & Sucrose]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya
    • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

    Storage

    • Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
    Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)10 µg200
    Vitamin E 4 mg α-TE33
    Vitamin K 70 µg93
    Vitamin C 70 mg88
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 3 mg273
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2 mg143
    Niacin (Vitamin B3)20 mg NE125
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    Vitamin B12 6 µg240
    Biotin 150 µg300
    Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
    Magnesium 150 mg40
    Iron 17 mg121
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1000 mg100
    Selenium 30 µg55
    Iodine 150 µg100
    Betacarotene (Natural Source)2 mg-
    † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, μg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--
    • Greater care during pregnancy
    • UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
    • Quality guaranteed
    • Friend of the sea
    • 30 days supply
    • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
    • Gluten and lactose free
    • Pregnacare is not tested on animals
    • Free from preservatives, artificial colours and yeast
    • Pregnacare® Original
    • Omega-3 DHA

    Information

    Ingredients

    Omega-3 Fish Oil (Docosahexaenoic Acid Concentrate) (from Fish), Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin (Halal Bovine Source), Glycerin & Natural Flavour Lemon Oil

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya
    • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

    Storage

    • Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per Capsule% EC NRV†
    Omega 3 Fish Oil600 mg-
    DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)300 mg-
    EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)60 mg-
    Providing:--
    † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, μg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Vitabiotics Pregnacare 75'S

£ 9.95
£0.13/each

Offer

Pregnacare Breast Feeding 84S

£ 16.00
£0.19/each

Offer

Pregnacare 30S

£ 4.25
£0.14/each

Offer

Vitabiotics Pregnacare New Mum Tablets X56

£ 15.00
£0.27/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here