Pringles Pop & Go Original 40G
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g
Product Description
- Savoury Snack
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect flavour in every bite
- Pop & go!
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Number of uses
Portions per 40g package: 1
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/40 g
|RI* /40 g
|Energy:
|2153 kJ
|861 kJ
|-
|514 kcal
|206 kcal
|10%
|Fat:
|33 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates:
|3.6 g
|1.4 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate:
|51 g
|20 g
|8%
|of which sugars:
|1.2 g
|0.5 g
|1%
|Fibre:
|2.7 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.0 g
|1.6 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.3 g
|0.54 g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
