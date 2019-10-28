By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pringles Pop & Go Original 40G

Pringles Pop & Go Original 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

40g
  • Energy861 kJ 206 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g

Product Description

  • Savoury Snack
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect flavour in every bite
  • Pop & go!
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per 40g package: 1

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/40 gRI* /40 g
Energy:2153 kJ861 kJ
-514 kcal206 kcal10%
Fat:33 g13 g19%
of which saturates:3.6 g1.4 g7%
Carbohydrate:51 g20 g8%
of which sugars:1.2 g0.5 g1%
Fibre:2.7 g1.1 g-
Protein:4.0 g1.6 g3%
Salt:1.3 g0.54 g9%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000kcal)---

