Kinnerton Plastic Surprise Egg 10G

£ 0.85
£8.50/100g

Product Description

  • Surprise Egg with Jelly Beans & Collectable Toy
  • www.entertainment.co.uk
  • www.pawpatrol.com
  • www.nickelodeon.tv
  • There are 4 characters available in the range. Please add a note to your picker for your preference, subject to availability.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 10g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Thickener (Modified Corn Starch), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Carefully made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain packaging for future reference.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 10g (bag)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts, choking hazard.
  • WARNINGS! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause choking. Toy inside.
  • Adult supervision is required.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • The Great Character Candy Company,
  • Units 1 & 2,
  • Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,

Return to

  • The Great Character Candy Company,
  • Units 1 & 2,
  • Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF.
  • Tel: +44(0) 845 873 5733
  • www.peppapig.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 1666kJ166kJ
-392kcal39kcal
Fat 0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 96.2g9.6g
of which sugars 84.1g8.4g
Protein 0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.14g0.01g

Safety information

WARNING: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts, choking hazard. WARNINGS! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts which may cause choking. Toy inside. Adult supervision is required.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

