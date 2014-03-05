By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vitabiotics Ultra D 96 S

5(1)Write a review
Vitabiotics Ultra D 96 S
£ 5.00
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Vitamin D food supplement tablets
  • Contributes to normal muscle function
  • Immune support
  • Contributes to normal bone function
  • Vitamin D 1000 IU (D3* 25μg)
  • *Ultra Vitamin D provides D3, which is the preferred form of vitamin D.
  • Ultra Vitamin D provides 1000 IU vitamin D3. Safeguarding the diet with vitamin D is recommended to help maintain optimum levels throughout the year, especially during the winter months. This is particularly important for those who have restricted or limited exposure to the sun.
  • Vitamin D plays a truly remarkable role in the body for all round health and wellness, including contributing to the:
  • Normal function of the immune system
  • Normal absorption and utilisation of calcium in the body and the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
  • Maintenance of normal muscle function.
  • Vitamin D also has an important role in the process of cell division.
  • Contains Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), the preferred form of vitamin D produced naturally by the body on exposure to sunlight.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc, (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • Britain's no. 1 supplements
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • Supports normal immune system function
  • British pharmacopoeia quality
  • UK's no 1 vitamin D brand
  • Optimum level vitamin D - for health & wellness
  • No lactose
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Ultra vitamin D is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamin D also has an important role in the process of cell division

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Pregelatinised Starch, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colour [Titanium Dioxide]), Anti-Caking Agents: Purified Talc, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Polyvinylpyrrolidone

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One Tablet Per Day. Swallow with water or cold drink.
  • Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • Ultra Vitamin D may be used for as long as required.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For more information:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.ultravits.com

Net Contents

96 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
Vitamin D†† (as D3 1000 IU)25 µg500
†NRV - Nutrient Value, µg - microgram, ††British Pharmacopoeia Quality, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent product

5 stars

living in Scotland these help to boost your system as there is so little sun in the winter,i hope you have them back in before my next shop.Thankyou

