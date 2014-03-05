Vitabiotics Ultra D 96 S

excellent product
living in Scotland these help to boost your system as there is so little sun in the winter,i hope you have them back in before my next shop.Thankyou
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc, (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London
Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Pregelatinised Starch, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colour [Titanium Dioxide]), Anti-Caking Agents: Purified Talc, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Polyvinylpyrrolidone
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
96 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Vitamin D†† (as D3 1000 IU)
|25 µg
|500
|†NRV - Nutrient Value, µg - microgram, ††British Pharmacopoeia Quality, IU - International Units
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
