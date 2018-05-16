Flexitol Heel Balm 56G

Product Description
- Heel Balm
- Flexitol Heel Balm is intended for the treatment of dry, cracked skin on heels and feet. It is a highly effective formulation containing 25% Urea, as well as other skin nourishing ingredients, designed to deeply penetrate into the skin for intense moisturisation and hydration.
- Medically proven treatment for dry & cracked feet
- Intense moisturisation
- Highly effective
- Skin nourishing
- Visible results in 1 day
- Suitable for diabetics
- The College of Podiatry approved
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Urea, Lanolin, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Light Liquid Paraffin, Glyceryl Monostearate, Decyl Oleate, PEG-20 Stearate, Paraffin Hard, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium PCA, Shea Butter, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Alcohol, Perfume
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Keep in original carton.Do not use after expiry date on carton flap. Use within 3 months of opening. Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read all the information provided on the carton carefully before use. Retain carton for future reference. There is no leaflet insert.
- Directions: For use on the heel and foot.
- Recommended for adults and children over the age of 12 years.
- Do not use if tube seal is broken or appears tampered with at first use.
- Wash and dry hands before and after use.
- Apply enough to cover the affected area, once or twice daily (for best results twice daily), morning and night. Use approximately 2cm lengths of balm, rubbing gently into the skin.
- Always replace the cap after each use.
- Visible results can be seen in as little as 1 day. If no substantial improvement is seen within 14 days, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Once the skin is restored use Flexitol Moisturising Foot Cream to maintain condition.
- Typical effects of Flexitol after 2 weeks
- Dispose of used packaging safely.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS:
- For external use only on the heels and feet. Do not swallow. If accidentally swallowed, seek immediate medical advice and take the pack with you to show which product has been swallowed.
- Avoid contact with eyes.
- Treated feet may be slippery.
- Take extra care when walking on smooth surfaces.
- Stinging may occur in deep cracks.
- Do not use if sensitive to any of the ingredients.
- Not for use on children under 12 years, except on medical advice.
- Seek medical advice before use if pregnant or breastfeeding.
- Stop use if skin irritation or rash occurs during use.
- POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS:
- Rarely, allergic reactions such as skin rash, blistering, and skin peeling may occur. Blackening of treated skin on the sole of the foot may occur very rarely. If you notice these or any other side effects, stop use and speak to your doctor or pharmacist, they will tell you what to do.
Name and address
Return to
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Linthwaite,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
- Telephone: 01484 842217
- www.Flexitol.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
56g ℮
Safety information
