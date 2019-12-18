Schwarzkopf Got2b 2 Sexy Volumising Hair Spray 300Ml

Product Description
- Volumizing Hairspray
- It's got to be got2b!
- Be irresistibly 2 sexy with got2b 2sexy big volume hairspray. This plumping hairspray gives you that push up you need to flaunt that sexy, show-stopping big volume hair! This pink lady also helps to protect your hair from drying out. Be naughty & big up your style!
- For big sexy styles
- Helps to protect hair from drying out
- Push up, plump, ultra hold4
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Isopropyl Myristate, Panthenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Hold the can 30 cm away from your head & spray generously for an extra plumped up style. Use in short bursts. If the nozzle clogs, run under hot water.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 3289214 IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
