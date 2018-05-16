Schwarzkopf Got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection 200Ml

Product Description
- 220 °C Heat Protection Spray
- It's got to be got2b!
- Protect your sizzling styles with got2b guardian angel. With up to 220 °C Heat Protection, your hair will be invincible when using straighteners, curling tongs & hair dryers.
- So, go ahead and create your hot styles, now you have your own guardian angel protecting you!
- Be divine and shine.
- For hot hair styles
- Blow dry & heated styling tools
- Protect, shine, be divine
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Alcohol Denat., VP/VA Copolymer, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Silk, Butylene Glycol, Phosphoric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Spray generously through towel-dried hair. Blow-dry hair as usual and if desired, use straighteners or curling tongs to create your ultimate style.
Warnings
- Flammable. Do not spray into eyes. Never use straighteners or curling tongs on wet hair!!!
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 328 9214 IE 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD Flammable. Do not spray into eyes. Never use straighteners or curling tongs on wet hair!!!
