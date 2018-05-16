Duracell Plus AAA 4Pk

Product Description
- Recharge Plus Type AAA Batteries 750 mAh
- Duracell Staycharged Entry Aaa 750 Mah
- Designed to give you maximum power
- Can be charged 100s of times
- - Duracell Recharge Plus AAA batteries stay charged for up to 6 months
- - Unused Duracell Recharge Plus batteries are guaranteed to last 3 years
- - Duracell Recharge Plus batteries can be recharged up to 400 times
- - Suited for regularly used devices like wireless mouse or babyphone
- - They're available in AA and AAA sizes
- - They work in any NiMH charger
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Caution: Do not disassemble of in fire. Check for correct polarity (+/-). Never mix NiMH batteries with any other type of battery. For NiMH designed chargers only. DURACELL battery chargers recommended. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
- Duracell International Operations Sàrl.,
Return to
- (UK) 0800 716434
- (IRL) 1 800 509 176
- www.duracell.com
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
