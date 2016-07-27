Casillero Del Diablo Rose 75Cl

This wine was very nice
Good value for the money. Enjoyable even on its own.
At last a good Rolando at a good price
Good Rosado for the price. Have had to pay at least ten pounds for similar quality in the past.
not bad
not as frutiy as I expected, but drinkable, will not go to waste
Excellent served chilled.
Perfect served chilled especially in the summer with that bar-b-cue. Has a nice crisp peppery taste packed with fruity flavours. One of Chile's best rosé wines with a decent ABV of 13%. Drink the wine on it's own as an aperitif or even better sip with grilled meats and even sweet desserts.
Not the best
Expected this to be a good wine, but feel a little let down by in with plain food. If you're having a hot curry then it's not so bad.
Just right for me
Can only add to above - perfect with almost anything, or on its own as a refreshing drink!!
OK for the price
This wine is OKish but I wouldn't order this wine again.
2012 - Not as good as previous vinatge's...
Used to really like this, was a good balance of sweetness and dryness. Unfortunately the latest vintage has gone a bit too far to the sweet side for me. Still decent when on offer but I personally will giver it a miss for a while.......
Nice smooth wine
This wine will suit anybody even those who don't normally drink wine like me