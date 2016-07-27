By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Rose 75Cl

3.5(9)Write a review
Casillero Del Diablo Rose 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Chilean Wine
  • Winemaker's Notes
  • A medium-bodied dry rosé packed full of blackberry and raspberry flavours with a dash of spice and a crisp, fresh finish.
  • "More than 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away form his private reserve, he spread the rumor that the Devil lived in that place. Hence the name: Casillero del Diablo. The Devil's Cellar”
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A medium-bodied dry rosé packed full of blackberry and raspberry flavours with a dash of spice and a crisp, fresh finish

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • From the Central Valley, in Chile, the Shiraz grapes are picked from Riverbench and benchland soils, and fermented in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • "More than 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away from his private reserve, he spread the rumor that the Devil lived in that place. Hence the name: Casillero Del Diablo, The Devil's Cellar".

Regional Information

  • This is a special wine, and not a variety, but a style. Casillero del Diablo is made by vinifying red Shiraz grapes as if to make a white wine. The result is a refreshing wine with attractive strawberry, raspberry and cherry aromas with flavors of blackberries and plum. A refreshing wine that is closer to a red than a white. Enjoy Casillero del Diablo Rose with light, summer dishes such as grilled white meats or tuna, cold pasta salads, and fresh cheeses.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Match
  • Perfect to savour on its own well chilled or to pair with salads and grilled meat.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This wine was very nice

4 stars

Good value for the money. Enjoyable even on its own.

At last a good Rolando at a good price

4 stars

Good Rosado for the price. Have had to pay at least ten pounds for similar quality in the past.

not bad

3 stars

not as frutiy as I expected, but drinkable, will not go to waste

Excellent served chilled.

5 stars

Perfect served chilled especially in the summer with that bar-b-cue. Has a nice crisp peppery taste packed with fruity flavours. One of Chile's best rosé wines with a decent ABV of 13%. Drink the wine on it's own as an aperitif or even better sip with grilled meats and even sweet desserts.

Not the best

2 stars

Expected this to be a good wine, but feel a little let down by in with plain food. If you're having a hot curry then it's not so bad.

Just right for me

5 stars

Can only add to above - perfect with almost anything, or on its own as a refreshing drink!!

OK for the price

2 stars

This wine is OKish but I wouldn't order this wine again.

2012 - Not as good as previous vinatge's...

3 stars

Used to really like this, was a good balance of sweetness and dryness. Unfortunately the latest vintage has gone a bit too far to the sweet side for me. Still decent when on offer but I personally will giver it a miss for a while.......

Nice smooth wine

5 stars

This wine will suit anybody even those who don't normally drink wine like me

