Garnier Nutrisse 6.3 Golden Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Sorry this colour was not good for me.r
I am not pleased with the results of this golden brown colour, it has made my hair look orange. It looked bright orange as I applied it and I was worried what the end result would be. It didn't turn out as bad as I thought it would when rinsed and dried, but it was heart pounding at first as it looked bright orange when wet. It still has a horrible orange tinge. I usually use the sandal wood shade and that's great, but I thought I would try the light golden brown for a change....never again!!!!
Shade is completely inaccurately represented
So first the good points. It was pleasant to use. Two bottles fully saturated my thick hair. No drips. No stains on my face and neck! Rinsed out very effectively. However the shade was nowhere near the colours represented on the pack. It didn't lighten my hair at all (it claims to lighten even black hair!) and there was no reason for my neutral medium brown virgin hair (unprocessed for around 3 years) not to have fit within the colour chart indicated. There is a warm golden tone to it but that's where the comparison ends. Only use this if you're in the mood to gamble!