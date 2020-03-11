By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 6.3 Golden Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 6.3 Golden Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

  • Garnier Nutrisse 6.3 Golden Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1180903 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, 2-Methyl-5 Hydroxyethyl Aminophenol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sorry this colour was not good for me.r

1 stars

I am not pleased with the results of this golden brown colour, it has made my hair look orange. It looked bright orange as I applied it and I was worried what the end result would be. It didn't turn out as bad as I thought it would when rinsed and dried, but it was heart pounding at first as it looked bright orange when wet. It still has a horrible orange tinge. I usually use the sandal wood shade and that's great, but I thought I would try the light golden brown for a change....never again!!!!

Shade is completely inaccurately represented

2 stars

So first the good points. It was pleasant to use. Two bottles fully saturated my thick hair. No drips. No stains on my face and neck! Rinsed out very effectively. However the shade was nowhere near the colours represented on the pack. It didn't lighten my hair at all (it claims to lighten even black hair!) and there was no reason for my neutral medium brown virgin hair (unprocessed for around 3 years) not to have fit within the colour chart indicated. There is a warm golden tone to it but that's where the comparison ends. Only use this if you're in the mood to gamble!

