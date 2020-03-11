Garnier Nutrisse Darkest Brown Permanent Hair Dye

great product
a fantastic product, easy instructions with no mess on application. Resulted in soft, shiny natural looking hair colour. I would definitely use again. After washing, the colour is still looking vibrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
This hair dye is Very easy application and has really good coverage, especially over my grey roots which can be a nightmare to cover. Lovely colour and leaves hair feeling really healthy and very glossy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant grey coverage
Amazing coverage of grey hairs and hair felt soft and shiny after use. Definitely will use again. Easy to use and clear instructions. Didn’t smell too bad either. Colour was perfect and gave my hair the coverage it needed. 1 box was enough for my shoulder length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great. Easy to use
Great hair dye. Found it covered grey really well and didn’t look flat and one dimensional. Had lots of shine. Hair felt great after. Shade is a true dark dark brown and had no fading since application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing Hair Dye
I have to be honest I don’t normally use at home hair dyes and prefer to have my hair done at a salon, but due to my hairdresser being busy I was unable to get an appointment and desperately needed my hair doing so I decided to do it myself. I was really impressed with the hair colour, it was easy to apply and looked almost as good as when I go to the salon. I’m quiet pleased with the results and the colour seems to be long lasting also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hair product
Love this hair colour I went for the dark brown slightly darker than my natural colour gives a lovely shine feels really soft so easy to apply and the smell is not to overpowering will be trying other colours from this range would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
This colour is a perfect match for my hair colour. I have black hair, I don’t like using black colour dye as the colour is too black for my hair and makes it look unnatural. This dye gave my hair a rich glossy feel. Easy to apply and use. Lovely fragrance. This gave my grey hairs a good coverage which I’m pleased about. I would buy this colour and brand again. Good amount of conditioner provided in the bottle. Up to about 3 uses depending on hair length. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great coverage
I love nutrisse, great coverage, no drips, and no dye marks left on my skin. The colour is a lovely natural brown, and it covers my first few greys well as long as I remember to leave it on long enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My Go To Colour
Another fantastic product by Garnier and by far my favourite shade I have used to date. My hair is fully covered with a natural glossy colour. Hair is so shiny and everyone asks if it’s my own natural colour and if not which salon I go to for my colour. Definitely a product I will continue to use for the foreseeable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My Favourite Colour
This is my absolute favourite hair colour. It goes on easy, covers all grey and last ages. The added oils really does nourish your hair. It always feels so lovely and soft after it has been coloured. Just fab [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]