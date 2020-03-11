By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse Darkest Brown Permanent Hair Dye

  • Garnier Nutrisse 3 Darkest Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

1206158 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, p-Phenylenediamine, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxy Ethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

great product

5 stars

a fantastic product, easy instructions with no mess on application. Resulted in soft, shiny natural looking hair colour. I would definitely use again. After washing, the colour is still looking vibrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

This hair dye is Very easy application and has really good coverage, especially over my grey roots which can be a nightmare to cover. Lovely colour and leaves hair feeling really healthy and very glossy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant grey coverage

5 stars

Amazing coverage of grey hairs and hair felt soft and shiny after use. Definitely will use again. Easy to use and clear instructions. Didn’t smell too bad either. Colour was perfect and gave my hair the coverage it needed. 1 box was enough for my shoulder length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great. Easy to use

5 stars

Great hair dye. Found it covered grey really well and didn’t look flat and one dimensional. Had lots of shine. Hair felt great after. Shade is a true dark dark brown and had no fading since application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Hair Dye

5 stars

I have to be honest I don’t normally use at home hair dyes and prefer to have my hair done at a salon, but due to my hairdresser being busy I was unable to get an appointment and desperately needed my hair doing so I decided to do it myself. I was really impressed with the hair colour, it was easy to apply and looked almost as good as when I go to the salon. I’m quiet pleased with the results and the colour seems to be long lasting also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair product

5 stars

Love this hair colour I went for the dark brown slightly darker than my natural colour gives a lovely shine feels really soft so easy to apply and the smell is not to overpowering will be trying other colours from this range would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

This colour is a perfect match for my hair colour. I have black hair, I don’t like using black colour dye as the colour is too black for my hair and makes it look unnatural. This dye gave my hair a rich glossy feel. Easy to apply and use. Lovely fragrance. This gave my grey hairs a good coverage which I’m pleased about. I would buy this colour and brand again. Good amount of conditioner provided in the bottle. Up to about 3 uses depending on hair length. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage

5 stars

I love nutrisse, great coverage, no drips, and no dye marks left on my skin. The colour is a lovely natural brown, and it covers my first few greys well as long as I remember to leave it on long enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Go To Colour

5 stars

Another fantastic product by Garnier and by far my favourite shade I have used to date. My hair is fully covered with a natural glossy colour. Hair is so shiny and everyone asks if it’s my own natural colour and if not which salon I go to for my colour. Definitely a product I will continue to use for the foreseeable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite Colour

5 stars

This is my absolute favourite hair colour. It goes on easy, covers all grey and last ages. The added oils really does nourish your hair. It always feels so lovely and soft after it has been coloured. Just fab [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

