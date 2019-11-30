By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ripen At Home Bananas 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One typical banana
  • Energy571kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars27.2g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Bananas.
  • Sustainably Produced
  • At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming. We source our bananas from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
  • Responsibly grown
  • Hand-picked, ripen in 2-3 days for their sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice 10 of your 5 a day
  • 1 of your 5 a day = One banana

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of Costa Rica

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  Packed for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

5 x Bananas

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C9.0mg (11%NRV)14.0mg (18%NRV)
Potassium330.0mg (17%NRV)495.0mg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

33 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Last longer.

4 stars

Last longer.

bananas were black

1 stars

bananas were black

Rubbish

1 stars

a week after purchasing they were still not ripe. I tried to peel one but it was difficult so had to cut it with a knife but the banana was like a brick so I threw them in the bin

Take Ages To Ripen

2 stars

I've been buying these Bananas for time now but recently they seem to be taking ages to ripen. I brought some a week before I went on holiday as they had still not ripened before I left so thought I would leave them in my fruit bowl just to see if they would be ripened by the time I returned from my two weeks away. Well guess what they were just as green as when I bought them.Tesco's really need to talk to their suppliers.I wont be purchasing again!!!

Did not ripen at all. Disgusting!

1 stars

1 week later: still green and hard. Tried one and it was disgusting. Had to throw the rest away. Such a good idea but didn't deliver on the promise of ripening at home. More food waste!

uneatable

2 stars

Last order 2 weeks ago, still hard and green uneatable. Will return with this order

I think grand as in call place kitchen love to be

4 stars

I think grand as in call place kitchen love to be ripe slowly at home .

Beautiful bananas!

5 stars

Always lovely & green, so they don't go off too quickly.

love

5 stars

I love green bananas! I hate them when they go yellow, the taste changes completely and I find it really sickly once they go yellow. The green ones are better taste, better texture, better smell. I find it best to store them in the dark so they don't ripen at home too quickly.

Three weeks later, we're still waiting for them to

1 stars

Three weeks later, we're still waiting for them to ripen!

