Tesco Ripen At Home Bananas 5 Pack

Last longer.
bananas were black
Rubbish
a week after purchasing they were still not ripe. I tried to peel one but it was difficult so had to cut it with a knife but the banana was like a brick so I threw them in the bin
Take Ages To Ripen
I've been buying these Bananas for time now but recently they seem to be taking ages to ripen. I brought some a week before I went on holiday as they had still not ripened before I left so thought I would leave them in my fruit bowl just to see if they would be ripened by the time I returned from my two weeks away. Well guess what they were just as green as when I bought them.Tesco's really need to talk to their suppliers.I wont be purchasing again!!!
Did not ripen at all. Disgusting!
1 week later: still green and hard. Tried one and it was disgusting. Had to throw the rest away. Such a good idea but didn't deliver on the promise of ripening at home. More food waste!
uneatable
Last order 2 weeks ago, still hard and green uneatable. Will return with this order
I think grand as in call place kitchen love to be ripe slowly at home .
Beautiful bananas!
Always lovely & green, so they don't go off too quickly.
love
I love green bananas! I hate them when they go yellow, the taste changes completely and I find it really sickly once they go yellow. The green ones are better taste, better texture, better smell. I find it best to store them in the dark so they don't ripen at home too quickly.
Three weeks later, we're still waiting for them to ripen!