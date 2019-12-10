By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

2.5(37)Write a review
Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
A typical banana contains
  • Energy652kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars31.4g
    35%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Bananas.
  • Sustainably produced
  • At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming.
  • We source our bananas from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
  • Responsibly grown
  • Hand-picked and gently ripened with a sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice 1 of your 5 a day
  • 1 of your 5 a day = one banana

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate - to be printed on front of pack

Produce of

Produce of Costa Rica

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help:
  Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

5 x Bananas

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical banana (150g) contains
Energy435kJ / 103kcal652kJ / 154kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate23.2g34.8g
Sugars20.9g31.4g
Fibre1.1g1.7g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very very fresh

5 stars

They are fresh and last for a long time.

BANANAS CONTINUALLY BAD AND BLACK INDIE

1 stars

OUT OF 2 PACKS OF 10 I FOUND JUST ONE BANANA AS ALL THE OTHERS WERE BLACK INSIDE AND THIS CONTINUES EACH WEEK...TERRIBLE TO SAY THE LEAST AND NOBODY CARES

Pick green

3 stars

Recommended, you choose green banana's out of the five,only 3 were ediable.

I prefer greenish bananas but never seem to get th

3 stars

I prefer greenish bananas but never seem to get them

NOT EDIBLE

1 stars

Purchased these on Saturday 19th October 2019. They were not ready to eat, rock hard, bright green and a bitter taste.

Too ripe, spotted, going to black. Not good

1 stars

Not good quality, ripe, certainly, spotted and starting to go black

Ripe in 10 days

2 stars

These "ripe" bananas always arrive green! Have taken photos intending to complain but ran out of energy. Just don't order it anymore...

mashed on hot toast. Lovely

5 stars

mashed on hot toast. Lovely

Rubbish

1 stars

Banana are all split waste of money

Not to ripe please thank you

4 stars

Not to ripe please thank you

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

