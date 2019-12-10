Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Very very fresh
They are fresh and last for a long time.
BANANAS CONTINUALLY BAD AND BLACK INDIE
OUT OF 2 PACKS OF 10 I FOUND JUST ONE BANANA AS ALL THE OTHERS WERE BLACK INSIDE AND THIS CONTINUES EACH WEEK...TERRIBLE TO SAY THE LEAST AND NOBODY CARES
Pick green
Recommended, you choose green banana's out of the five,only 3 were ediable.
I prefer greenish bananas but never seem to get th
I prefer greenish bananas but never seem to get them
NOT EDIBLE
Purchased these on Saturday 19th October 2019. They were not ready to eat, rock hard, bright green and a bitter taste.
Too ripe, spotted, going to black. Not good
Not good quality, ripe, certainly, spotted and starting to go black
Ripe in 10 days
These "ripe" bananas always arrive green! Have taken photos intending to complain but ran out of energy. Just don't order it anymore...
mashed on hot toast. Lovely
mashed on hot toast. Lovely
Rubbish
Banana are all split waste of money
Not to ripe please thank you
Not to ripe please thank you