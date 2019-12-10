By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer 500Ml

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer
  • Enjoy the curiously spicy yet deliciously refreshing blend of real steeped ginger and exotic spices.
  • In the 1800s, the Scottish pioneer John Crabbie created unconventional drinks by combining exotic spices from the Far East, with the finest steeped ginger. Today, Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer comes in a wide variety of flavours but still retains the same pioneering and adventurous spirit of its founder. It's the spirit that makes Crabbie's drinks genuinely surprising and unique.
  • Made to our unique steeped ginger recipe
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat & Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • John Crabbie & Co.,
  • Mitchell House,
  • Mitchell Street,
  • Leith,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH6 7BD.

Return to

  • John Crabbie & Co.,
  • Mitchell House,
  • Mitchell Street,
  • Leith,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH6 7BD.
  • www.crabbies.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great drink

5 stars

lovely will buy again

