Osrc Shower Gel Mint & Tea Tree 50Ml

Product Description
- Mint and Tea Tree Shower
- 1,585 tingling leaves in mint and tea tree
- 100% natural fragrance
- Vegan
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Lauryl Glucoside, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, BHT, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 19140
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
Name and address
- PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG.
Return to
- UK free call 0800 581 001
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!
Using Product Information
