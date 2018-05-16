By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Osrc Shower Gel Mint & Tea Tree 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Mint and Tea Tree Shower
  • Why not visit us at www.original-source.com
  • 1,585 tingling leaves in mint and tea tree
  • 100% natural fragrance
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Lauryl Glucoside, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, BHT, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.

Return to

  • UK free call 0800 581 001
  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!

