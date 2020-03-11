Gillette Simply Venus 3 Blade Disposable Razors 4 Pack

- Gillette Simply Venus 3 women's disposable razor features 3 blades for a closer shave with fewer nicks and cuts (vs Simply Venus 2). It also features a MoistureRich strip for glide and skin protective microfins to help reduce nicks and cuts.
- Women's disposable razor with 3 blades
- Skin protective microfins help reduce nicks and cuts
- Close shave with fewer nicks and cuts (vs Simply Venus 2)
- Comfortable, non-slip handle for safe and convenient use
Information
Ingredients
PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tris(Di-t-Butyl)Phosphite, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, BHT, Glycol
Return to
- Procter & Gamble,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey KT13 OXP,
- UK
- 0800 445 53 883
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020