Gillette Venus Oceana 3 Blade Disposable Razor 3 Pack

image 1 of Gillette Venus Oceana 3 Blade Disposable Razor 3 Pack
£ 6.00
£2.00/each
  • Gillette Venus Oceana women's disposable razor gives you a close and clean shave in just one stroke. These 3-bladed razors feature a MoistureRich strip with a touch of aloe for glide, and soft protective cushions to guard against nicks and cuts. Ideal for a close and clean shave in a single stroke.
  • Women's disposable razor with 3 comfort coated blades
  • Features a moisture strip with aloe for glide
  • Soft protective cushions to guard against nicks and cuts
  • Fading Indicator strip tells you when you are no longer getting an Venus optimal shave

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

14 Reviews

Excellent!

Highly recommend these Gillette Venus disposable razors. I have always used these since I can remember. I think they are great value for money especially when you compare them to buying new blades instead as they seem to be a lot more costly then these disposable razors. I have never had a problem with them even the awkward to get places I find easy with these. I have even got my family using these now.

Excellent!

Silky smooth legs. Easy to use, very close shave with cutting myself. Comfortable and great value for money!

Excellent!

My favourite razor. I am always buying Gillette venus. Great value for money and great design. Love it.

Excellent!

Leaves your skin soft, easy to use, good value for money. I will keep using it.

Excellent!

No nicks wen i used these razors and legs were lovely and smooth for several days! Would buy again!

Excellent!

Ive never tried these before but decided to try as I had the money off coupon, I really didn't regret treating to myself to a better grade of razor, soft smooth shave, the smell that comes from them is lovely, I really enjoyed it, I find shaving a chore and cant be bothered unless I have too, i've been using these really regularly and has given me a little boost of spirits

Venus smooth

I got these when they was on offer and I only seem to get on with Venus razors, left my legs smooth and no irritation and the tropical smell from the razor was different. Over all good value when on offer and left my skin feeling happy

Silky smooth

Love venus razors- smoothness lasts for a good couple of days- easy to use! I would find it easy to cut my skin as i have psoriasis! But venus razors are one of the few that shave close and do not catch :)

Good but not the best

I liked the razor at first but after the first use I found it didn't shave as close as I wold like.

Venus delight

The overall look and grip of the razor is great. It glides over your skin leaving a soft hair free zone. It is really good when shaving near the ankle bone as many of you will know it is easy to knick the skin. The only razor I will have now.

