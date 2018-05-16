Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes 7S

- Softer than silk and merciless on makeup, our Simple® Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial wipes is a gentle cleanser that lifts away grease, impurities and make-up effectively, even waterproof mascara. Your go to makeup wipes are convenient, quick-to-use and make the perfect addition to any makeup bag, gym kit and bathroom to give a gentle cleanse or touch-up for naturally healthy-looking skin every day wherever you are. Our face wipes do not dry out, irritate skin or leave a greasy residue, they’re great to use as makeup remover wipes or part of your daily, day or night cleansing routine. And what’s more, your skin is left feeling thoroughly clean, fresh and instantly hydrated.
- Our Simple wipes® are made of softer than silk fibres, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E. Simple® Face Wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfumes and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, perfect for sensitive skin.. Every wipe is as fresh as the first, thanks to our aqua-lock™ technology which helps prevent the face cleansing wipes from drying out so every wipe stays fresh and effective, even the last one. Our wipes are dermatologically tested and approved, not forgetting hypoallergenic too.
- For best results and how to apply: Cleanse day and night by gently wipe Simple Kind to Skin Facial Cleansing Wipes over eyelids, face, neck and even lips to cleanse the skin. Mascara won’t budge? Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Stop your facial wipes drying out by remembering to reseal the pack. Throw used facial wipes in the bin; Do not flush. The environment will be thankful for it. Make sure you try our exfoliating wipes and cleansing wipes. Also use alongside Simple Age resisting Wipes and Simple Micellar Wipes.
- Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes lift away dirt, impurities and removes make-up effectively, even waterproof mascara, while being gentle on your skin
- These Sensitive Skin Wipes instantly refresh and hydrate your face leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed
- New aqua-lock ™ pack prevents the face wipes from drying out so even the last wipe is as fresh as the first
- Made with softer than silk fibres, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin loving ingredients such as vitamin B5 and vitamin E
- These Facewipes Contain no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
- Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
Information
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
7 ℮
Safety information
Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020