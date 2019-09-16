Werthers Original Creamy Filling 125G

Product Description
- Butter Candies filled with Caramel Cream (24%)
- Werther's Original Caramel Sweets are deliciously smooth and creamy. Originally, named after the little village of Werther, where they were first created, they are made with care, expertise and know-how passed down through generations. Now discover comforting Werther's Caramel in Werther's Original Creamy Filling - a deliciously creamy filling inside a smooth butter candy shell.
- Butter candies filled with smooth caramel cream
- Traditional Werther's quality
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cream (Milk) (7%), Condensed Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk) (4.5%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Salt, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Store in a cool dry place.
Made in Germany
- Storck UK,
- Matrix House,
- Basingstoke,
- Hampshire,
- RG21 4DZ.
- Storck is proud of its reputation for quality. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack and its contents, stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This applies to the UK only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1715kJ/
|-
|406kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|81.7g
|of which sugars
|63.2g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.83g
